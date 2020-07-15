The Talented Musicians Of Songlorious Will Create Personalized Songs From Scratch That Capture Your Story
Next-level music personalization: At Sonoglorious, artists who create a song add a personalized voice note greeting to the customer.NEW YORK, NY, U.S., July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songlorious has a great new website songlorious.com; where their team of experienced and hand picked musicians create tailor-made songs for its customers to cherish forever. With various genres and several song moods to choose from, Songlorious is a team of musicians that simply love playing music for others.
“I believe in the palpable power of music; it really holds power over a person’s emotions. It can be uplifting, make us cry and every single one of us can relate certain feelings to certain songs. The good kind lasts with us forever. I started this project with my fiancée, recruiting amazingly talented musicians to create this team, and to make it our mission to move people through music.” said the co-founder of Songlorious.
“Here at Songlorious, we make music that you can keep. Think of it in the same way you might think about a scrapbook or photo album, except in audio form. After all, it’s a song based on your idea, your chosen genre, your chosen mood. You provide us with a basic concept of what you want your song to be, and our team of musicians will produce a song for you.”
Do you have an idea or a lyric stuck in your head? - at Songlorious this simple idea can be transformed into a full-fledged, professionally produced, and well-mixed song. You can lay the foundation by picking one of the song genres. These genres are Country (Acoustic), Indie Rock, Country Rock, Indie Acoustic, 1960s Pop, Blues Rock, Dance/EDM, and lastly, Electro Pop.
You are then greeted with a page that requires you to fill in further information you want included in the song. The website goes into further detail and asks you to choose a mood for your song, ranging from happy, sad, funny, romantic, to reflective. That will catch the essence of the song. Below that, you choose the length of your song, whether you’d like it to be 30 seconds (kind of like a greeting card), 1 minute, 2 minutes, or 3 minutes (this counts as a full song).
Following that, you choose how you would like your song to be delivered to you when it is done. You may choose to either download it, or download it along with the added option of having it published to various music streaming sites like Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, and others so you will be able to have your friends and loved ones look it up.
You get to choose who the song is for, the occasion for it, and what you want the song to be about. This is where you fill in all the details relevant to the subject of the song. You may choose to dedicate the song to a loved one, your significant other, or even yourself. You are also able to provide your own lyrics if you have any. If you don’t have your own lyrics, you can tell the producers what topics you want in the song, and then that is handled by the team.
One of the last steps is choosing your voice preference. Do you want a male voice singing your song? Or a female one? You then are able to decide how quickly you want your delivery to arrive, the earliest possible time being 2 days.
To conclude, Songlorious is a great place for your musical ideas to come to life. Whether you want to have your own song or songs produced to be played at a party with your friends, or you are looking to get a memorable and heartfelt gift for someone special to you. Songlorious offers you an opportunity to receive a song specially designed for whatever your needs might be.
The inspiration of this company was formed when the founders of this company received a request to create a song for one of his friends, to be played at their wedding. Immediately after that, he turned it into his passion project after receiving multiple requests from people to create songs for them. On their website, Songlorious.com they have a list of reviews from some very satisfied customers ranging from people who requested a song that they would eventually choose to play at their wedding to people ordering a song to dedicate to someone's memory. Here is just one of those reviews 'Took a song I've already purchased and made an amazing dance remix. Now I have a first dance song for my wedding and a remix for the reception'
Omayya Atout
Songlorious
+1 251-979-6995
email us here