Yellow Cab Corp to Utilize BeMotion Platform in approximately 100,000+ vehicles.
— BeMotion Inc.
A new company forming an alliance of livery operators in the MENA region has selected BeMotion Inc., to provide them with their Mobile Commerce Network technology infrastructure. The concept is to give customers an in-cab experience that will enable them to learn about the surrounding areas, reserve, and pay for their ride in real-time; explore offers and discounts from local businesses all while earning valuable loyalty points that can be redeemed at any participating vendor across a fleet of thousands of cabs and private livery vehicles. “We feel that there is a significant opportunity to enhance the rider's experience by allowing them to learn about restaurants, shops, services and more as they travel across the city," states Mr. Russ Willsion, Executive Director of the new entity.
"Additionally, we need to have more in-depth knowledge and understanding of rider behaviour, providing full transparency between the customer and the driver, including their trip encounter from start to finish.”
The platform will be launching in late 2020 and will pilot in a few critical markets with installations in approximately 100,000+ vehicles.
Hussein Abu Hassan, BeMotion Inc., Founder & CEO, explains, "Our MCN Platform enables users to interact, learn, shop and redeem in a seamless and easy to use the app in our Co-branded Yellow Cab App "Powered by BeMotion Inc". This is a first in the industry. The result is maximizing the engagement with consumers by enhancing their overall experience and simplifying their daily lives.
About (MCN Platform): https://www.bemotioninc.com/
The platform empowers businesses to build native apps for a variety of business functions. Such as M-commerce, digital advertising, event management, offers, payment gateway, and 25 other more features. The platform is super comprehensive. There are a lot of key ingredients. Providing the opportunity to create uniquely personal app experiences that drive brand engagement and conversion, plan the ongoing commitment and a lot more in less than ten days.
About (DCN Vending & Marketplace):http://www.dcnvending.com/
A North American subsidiary of BeMotion Inc. founded in 2018.
DCN Vending & Marketplace Provides complete digital advertising and digital vending machines distributed in 2000+ locations serving a wide range of high standards of PPE, CBD, off the shelf medications and health & fitness products.
