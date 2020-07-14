NNSA to host second virtual job fair July 22

“The NNSA leadership team is excited about the opportunity to speak with and hire new, talented and dedicated team members for our workforce,” said Frank Lowery, NNSA’s Associate Administrator for Management and Budget. “NNSA’s vital national security missions continue 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year. The virtual job fair is a great way for our hiring managers to fill vital positions on our team which, in turn, help keep our Nation and the world safe and secure.”

During the virtual job fair, candidates will have the opportunity to browse videos about NNSA’s different sites. From the virtual lobby, attendees will be able to visit hiring booths, view information for each of NNSA’s locations, and if interested, apply directly for jobs of interest from the virtual fair.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, although candidates will also have the opportunity to register and submit resumes the day of the event. Depending on the number of people who register and submit resumes, follow-up interviews may continue to take place for several days after the event.

Working at NNSA means a competitive salary under alternative pay-for-performance systems, rather than the General Schedule. NNSA’s alternative pay system is designed to attract and retain the best and brightest workers in the national security field. Known as “pay-banding,” this pay system focuses on pay-for-performance rather than pay increases based on longevity. Additionally, NNSA offers federal benefits including health insurance, Thrift Savings Plan, paid leave, flexible work schedules, and transportation subsidies.