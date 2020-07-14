Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for July 2020

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.015 per common share to be paid on August 17, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2020.

These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold’s focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact:
   
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
t. 403.221.0833
f. 403.221.0888
tf. 1.888.257.1873
e. mdonohue@rife.com
w. www.freeholdroyalties.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry


