AG Pax­ton Joins 18-State Coali­tion Defend­ing Oper­a­tion of the Dako­ta Access Pipeline

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today joined an 18-state coalition in a friend-of-the-court brief urging the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to allow continued operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Several states use rail systems to transport grains and if the Dakota Access Pipeline is shut down, rails that previously carried grain will be forced to transport crude energy materials, which not only poses greater safety and environmental hazards but could also lead to railroad congestion, rotting grain, higher food prices and a potential food shortage. The district court order halting operation of the pipeline must be vacated.

Read a copy of the amicus brief here.

