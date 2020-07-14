UIC Law’s IP Program Plans Several Programs and Initiatives for Fall 2020

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Illinois, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 11, 2020, senior counsel from Microsoft, Google, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, the Motion Picture Association of America and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), will join leading practitioners, government officials, civil society leaders and academics at UIC Law for “IP, Technology & Social Justice in the Time of Coronavirus” to debate key issues at the intersection of social justice, technology and intellectual property in the age of coronavirus.

“For 80 years, our IP program has been at the forefront of bringing together stakeholders to debate and make a real-world difference on the key issues of our day,” said Daryl Lim, Professor of Law and Director of the Center for IP, Information and Privacy Law. “The nation continues to grapple with the pandemic, social justice, technological disruption and geopolitical rivalry. We remain committed to partnering with the newsmakers of the day, and to providing a neutral platform for debating and finding solutions to the difficult issues we face together. In doing so, we also offer students at our Law School and the broader UIC community front row access to these critically important conversations that shape our daily lives.”

In addition to its social justice conference, the Center will be hosting two other events this fall. On October 16, 2020, the Center will offer its annual International IP Practice Virtual Seminar in partnership with the World Intellectual Property Organization, a United Nations agency, as well as a leading German law firm Kuhnen and Wacker. The seminar is one of the few in the nation to offer a one-stop-shop for U.S. practitioners to learn and discuss IP developments and best practices from key jurisdictions in Europe and Asia.

The IP Center’s annual series of events will culminate in its flagship annual IP conference on November 13, 2020. Now in its 64th year, the event brings together national and international leaders from the IP, technology and privacy worlds in discussion panels modelled after the annual World Economic Forum Meeting in Davos. Expected speakers include Daren Tang, WIPO’s incoming Director General; former chief judge of the nation’s patent court and the IP Center advisory board Chair, Hon. Paul Michel; U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director, Hon. Andrei Iancu; European Patent Office President António Campinos; as well as Professor Hugh Hansen, who has been recognized multiple times as one of the 50 most influential people in IP throughout the world by Managing IP magazine.

Together, the three events will host about 130 speakers and 1,000 registrants from across the nation and world.

The Law School has been ranked among the “Top Law Schools” for intellectual property by preLaw Magazine, a National Jurist publication, for the fourth year running. U.S. News & World Report has also continuously recognized the Law School’s IP program as one of the best in the nation for nearly 20 years.

UIC Law takes advantage of the school’s downtown Chicago location to convene national and international meetings that cover the wide range of emerging and important issues in the IP field. The Center’s annual IP conference, now in its 64th year, features senior representatives from government agencies, the federal judiciary, nonprofit, academia, practice and industry. More details here: https://ipconference.jmls.edu/

About UIC John Marshall Law School

UIC Law is the 16th college at the University of Illinois at Chicago—Chicago’s largest university and its only public Carnegie Research 1 institution. Located in the heart of the City’s legal, financial and commercial districts, UIC Law is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students.

