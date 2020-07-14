Integer Amends Its Senior Secured Credit Facility To Continue Strategy Execution Throughout The Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (“Integer”) (NYSE: ITGR) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed an amendment to its senior secured credit facility as a precautionary step during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Jason Garland, EVP & CFO said, “This covenant amendment enhances our ability to continue investing to execute our strategy throughout the pandemic, through continued bolt-on acquisitions and the execution of our operational strategic imperatives. We appreciate the broad support of our senior lenders and the confidence they have shown in our business strategy.”

Integer expects to maintain compliance with its covenant net leverage ratio and requested a covenant modification as a precautionary measure to provide additional cushion to allow for continued bolt-on M&A activity and protect against a prolonged pandemic. The net leverage ratio was increased from the existing ratio of 4.00 to 1.00 to 4.75 to 1.00 for the period beginning with the third fiscal quarter of 2020 through the second fiscal quarter of 2021. In the third fiscal quarter of 2021, the covenant steps down to 4.50 to 1.00 for one quarter until it reverts to the existing ratio through maturity. Additionally, Integer added a common credit facility feature, where its net leverage ratio can be increased by 0.50 for up to four consecutive quarters commencing in any fiscal quarter in which Integer consummates an acquisition with a $40 million or greater purchase price.

In connection with the amendment, Integer agreed to pay each consenting lender an advanced amendment fee of 0.1% of the borrowing capacity on the Revolver and Term loan A on the amendment effective date. It will also pay the consenting lenders a deferred amendment fee, payable in installments of 0.03125% of the outstanding Revolver and Term loan A each quarter through maturity, for any quarter Integer’s covenant net leverage ratio equals or exceeds 3.00 to 1.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical™ and Electrochem® comprise the company’s brands. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .

Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including the statements relating to our expectation of continued compliance with covenants and the benefits of the amendment. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or variations or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should carefully consider a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the following factors: the duration, scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk that our expectation regarding the continued compliance with covenants and the benefits of the amendment is incorrect; and other risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time and are described in Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the SEC. Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release, whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

