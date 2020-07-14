Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development Discusses the High Demand Among MSU Students for Red Cedar Flats
EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development discusses the demand for Red Cedar Flats as MSU enrollment continues to increase.
The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed much of the world, but it hasn't slowed enrollment at Michigan State University. In fact, the university is seeing an increase in enrollment for the fall 2020 semester. For Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development, this means Strathmore's Red Cedar Flats complex is seeing a higher demand than ever. Scott Chappelle Michigan explained that this is good news for the local East Lansing economy, which has suffered, like economies around the country and the globe, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development explained that Red Cedar Flats is an apartment complex just steps from the Michigan State University campus. The complex offers a variety of floor-plans, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom flats. Scott Chappelle Michigan added that the complex sits in a gorgeous park-like setting that is in the middle of all of the MSU action.
Scott Chappelle Michigan stated that students desire this complex for its location just minutes from all of the area's hottest restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and even a Whole Foods market. Those who live here are less than a 10-minute walk from a popular brewery and art museum. The bus stop just outside of the complex offers connections to all areas of East Lansing and beyond.
Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development described that the increase in enrollment at MSU means apartments are filling up quickly for the fall 2020 semester. He added that the development has waived application fees, and is offering tours via Zoom or Facetime due to the coronavirus pandemic. Scott Chappelle Michigan explained that Strathmore Development is doing everything possible to keep students safe and their families safe during the uncertain times.
Similarly, Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development explained that the increased demand for Red Cedar Flats apartments and enrollment at Michigan State University is a positive sign that the economy may improve this fall and beyond. Scott Chappelle Michigan added that students who choose to live at Red Cedar Flats will be able to save their hard-earned money by walking to campus and their favorite off-campus eateries and more.
Scott Chappelle Michigan explained that Red Cedar Flats is doing everything they can to help students save their money during the uncertain economy of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, they're waiving all pet fees in addition to application fees, and providing a number of included amenities to everyone living on-site, including gym access, recycling, secure parking for vehicles and bikes, and more.
"We're eager to welcome students back to Red Cedar Flats, and we're doing everything we can to make things safer and easier for them during this pandemic," Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development said. "We're all looking forward to another unforgettable semester at Michigan State University, and we're excited to see enrollment numbers on the rise."
CONTACT:
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 7865519491
SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC
Sources
https://www.redcedarflats.com/
https://statenews.com/article/2020/04/michigan-state-plans-for-increased-fall-2020-enrollment?ct=content_open&cv=cbox_latest
https://www.strathmorerealestategroup.com/post/strathmore-s-red-cedar-flats-enjoys-high-demand-as-msu-enrollment-continues-to-climb-despite-c-19
Caroline Hunter
