Jeton Sadiku Launches New Website
The new professional website for Jeton Sadiku features his career experience and publications he is featured inLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeton Sadiku is proud to announce that he has launched a new personal website. The website profiles his professional experience and lists various different publications through which he has been featured.
With more than 20 years of experience, Jeton Sadiku is a steel trader from London, England. He currently works as the global head of trading for the Core Group of Companies, trading approximately two million tonnes of steel per year, with annual sales of $800 million USD.
The website for Jeton Sadiku details his career and experience and also links to various media mentions.
Jeton Sadiku has been featured in several publications, including Kivo Daily, Econotimes, and more.
The website also features Jeton Sadiku’s personal blog, which includes posts on various different topics such as real estate investing, travelling, Aston Martins, and more.
For more information, please visit https://jetonsadiku.com/.
About Jeton Sadiku
Jeton Sadiku is a business management professional and steel trader with over 20 years of experience. He holds a BA in Business Management from the University of Westminster, England. He began his career in the industry working for Bel & Steel Ltd. and was responsible for steel sales on behalf of the Belon Group, Novosisbirsk and the introduction of a new customer and supply base. Jeton Sadiku has been working for the Core Group of Companies as the global head of trading since 2001. Throughout his career in the steel trading industry, Mr. Sadiku has gained experience negotiating with clients, senior managers, and directors from all around the world and has learned the transaction of international business.
Jeton Sadiku
Business Professional
