Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 14 July

As of 1pm on 14 July, the Western Cape has 15 160 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 79 332 confirmed cases and 61 756 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 79332 Total recoveries 61756 Total deaths 2416 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 15 160 Tests conducted 356153 Hospitalisations 1636 with 300 in ICU or high care

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 6698 5391 Southern 6985 5600 Northern 4615 3860 Tygerberg 9995 8169 Eastern 7293 5834 Klipfontein 7418 6016 Mitchells Plain 6359 5237 Khayelitsha 7269 6291 Total 56632 46398

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 193 83 Garden Route Knysna 444 213 Garden Route George 1359 744 Garden Route Hessequa 53 34 Garden Route Kannaland 30 16 Garden Route Mossel Bay 627 254 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 242 68 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 1483 1105 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 3233 2581 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 2217 1658 Cape Winelands Langeberg 740 490 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 906 673 Overberg Overstrand 1085 737 Overberg Cape Agulhas 110 65 Overberg Swellendam 153 71 Overberg Theewaterskloof 738 474 West Coast Bergrivier 247 199 ​West Coast ​Cederberg 68 42 West Coast Matzikama 135 68 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 917 665 West Coast Swartland 858 583 Central Karoo Beaufort West 81 32 Central Karoo Laingsburg 9 3 Central Karoo Prince Albert 1 0

Unallocated: 6777 (4500 recovered)

Data note: As the province moves closer to the peak and the Department of Health is recording over 1000 new cases daily, it is not possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 2416. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Health update:

I have been following the advice of my doctor and have been resting at home as much as possible. I am feeling significantly better today, and both my blood sugar levels and my temperature are down. I am still isolating at home and taking all the necessary precautions because I fall into a high risk group.

It is incredibly important that if you are a diabetic, you take all measures possible to protect yourself from contracting COVID-19. The most effective way to do this is to stay home as much as possible, and to ensure that you take extra care when leaving home- including regular hand washing, wearing a mask and social distancing.

If you are diabetic, it is important that you continue to take your medication, as diabetics who do not have their blood glucose controlled are at the highest risk of becoming seriously ill.

If you experience symptoms, such as a sore throat, fever, cough and loss of smell or taste , it is important that you get tested. If you develop a tight chest or struggle to breathe, seek medical attention.

Oxygen supply:

The Western Cape is currently using approximately 29 tonnes of medical grade oxygen in our facilities daily, with the biggest consumption occurring at Tygerberg and Groote Schuur hospitals. We are currently using approximately 60 percent of the available oxygen supply, so have sufficient supply margins available in the province.

Before the start of the pandemic, the Western Cape and the City of Cape Town put measures in place to ensure that the facility where medical grade oxygen is manufactured in the province is not impacted by loadshedding. It is especially important during this pandemic to ensure that production interruptions do not occur.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier