Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 14 July

South African Government Download logo

As of 1pm on 14 July, the Western Cape has 15 160 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 79 332 confirmed cases and 61 756 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

79332

Total recoveries

61756

Total deaths

2416

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

15 160

Tests conducted

356153

Hospitalisations

1636 with 300 in ICU or high care

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

6698

5391

Southern

6985

5600

Northern

4615

3860

Tygerberg

9995

8169

Eastern

7293

5834

Klipfontein

7418

6016

Mitchells Plain

6359

5237

Khayelitsha

7269

6291

Total

56632

46398

Sub-districts: 

District

 Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

193

83

Garden Route

Knysna

444

213

Garden Route

George

1359

744

Garden Route

Hessequa

53

34

Garden Route

Kannaland

30

16

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

627

254

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

242

68

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

1483

1105

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

3233

2581

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

2217

1658

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

740

490

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

906

673

Overberg

Overstrand

1085

737

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

110

65

Overberg

Swellendam

153

71

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

738

474

West Coast

Bergrivier

247

199

​West Coast

​Cederberg

68

42

West Coast 

Matzikama

135

68

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

917

665

West Coast

Swartland

858

583

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

81

32

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

9

3

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

1

0

Unallocated: 6777 (4500 recovered) 

Data note: As the province moves closer to the peak and the Department of Health is recording over 1000 new cases daily, it is not possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt 

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 2416. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Health update:

I have been following the advice of my doctor and have been resting at home as much as possible. I am feeling significantly better today, and both my blood sugar levels and my temperature are down. I am still isolating at home and taking all the necessary precautions because I fall into a high risk group.

It is incredibly important that if you are a diabetic, you take all measures possible to protect yourself from contracting COVID-19. The most effective way to do this is to stay home as much as possible, and to ensure that you take extra care when leaving home- including regular hand washing, wearing a mask and social distancing. 

If you are diabetic, it is important that you continue to take your medication, as diabetics who do not have their blood glucose controlled are at the highest risk of becoming seriously ill. 

If you experience symptoms, such as a sore throat, fever, cough and loss of smell or taste , it is important that you get tested. If you develop a tight chest or struggle to breathe, seek medical attention.

Oxygen supply:

The Western Cape is currently using approximately 29 tonnes of medical grade oxygen in our facilities daily, with the biggest consumption occurring at Tygerberg and Groote Schuur hospitals. We are currently using approximately 60 percent of the available oxygen supply, so have sufficient supply margins available in the province.

Before the start of the pandemic, the Western Cape and the City of Cape Town put measures in place to ensure that the facility where medical grade oxygen is manufactured in the province is not impacted by loadshedding. It is especially important during this pandemic to ensure that production interruptions do not occur.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

