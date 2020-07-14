Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 14 July
As of 1pm on 14 July, the Western Cape has 15 160 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 79 332 confirmed cases and 61 756 recoveries.
|
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
|
79332
|
Total recoveries
|
61756
|
Total deaths
|
2416
|
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
|
15 160
|
Tests conducted
|
356153
|
Hospitalisations
|
1636 with 300 in ICU or high care
Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Western
|
6698
|
5391
|
Southern
|
6985
|
5600
|
Northern
|
4615
|
3860
|
Tygerberg
|
9995
|
8169
|
Eastern
|
7293
|
5834
|
Klipfontein
|
7418
|
6016
|
Mitchells Plain
|
6359
|
5237
|
Khayelitsha
|
7269
|
6291
|
Total
|
56632
|
46398
Sub-districts:
|
District
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Garden Route
|
Bitou
|
193
|
83
|
Garden Route
|
Knysna
|
444
|
213
|
Garden Route
|
George
|
1359
|
744
|
Garden Route
|
Hessequa
|
53
|
34
|
Garden Route
|
Kannaland
|
30
|
16
|
Garden Route
|
Mossel Bay
|
627
|
254
|
Garden Route
|
Oudsthoorn
|
242
|
68
|
Cape Winelands
|
Stellenbosch
|
1483
|
1105
|
Cape Winelands
|
Drakenstein
|
3233
|
2581
|
Cape Winelands
|
Breede Valley
|
2217
|
1658
|
Cape Winelands
|
Langeberg
|
740
|
490
|
Cape Winelands
|
Witzenberg
|
906
|
673
|
Overberg
|
Overstrand
|
1085
|
737
|
Overberg
|
Cape Agulhas
|
110
|
65
|
Overberg
|
Swellendam
|
153
|
71
|
Overberg
|
Theewaterskloof
|
738
|
474
|
West Coast
|
Bergrivier
|
247
|
199
|
West Coast
|
Cederberg
|
68
|
42
|
West Coast
|
Matzikama
|
135
|
68
|
West Coast
|
Saldanha Bay Municipality
|
917
|
665
|
West Coast
|
Swartland
|
858
|
583
|
Central Karoo
|
Beaufort West
|
81
|
32
|
Central Karoo
|
Laingsburg
|
9
|
3
|
Central Karoo
|
Prince Albert
|
1
|
0
Unallocated: 6777 (4500 recovered)
Data note: As the province moves closer to the peak and the Department of Health is recording over 1000 new cases daily, it is not possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 2416. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.
Health update:
I have been following the advice of my doctor and have been resting at home as much as possible. I am feeling significantly better today, and both my blood sugar levels and my temperature are down. I am still isolating at home and taking all the necessary precautions because I fall into a high risk group.
It is incredibly important that if you are a diabetic, you take all measures possible to protect yourself from contracting COVID-19. The most effective way to do this is to stay home as much as possible, and to ensure that you take extra care when leaving home- including regular hand washing, wearing a mask and social distancing.
If you are diabetic, it is important that you continue to take your medication, as diabetics who do not have their blood glucose controlled are at the highest risk of becoming seriously ill.
If you experience symptoms, such as a sore throat, fever, cough and loss of smell or taste , it is important that you get tested. If you develop a tight chest or struggle to breathe, seek medical attention.
Oxygen supply:
The Western Cape is currently using approximately 29 tonnes of medical grade oxygen in our facilities daily, with the biggest consumption occurring at Tygerberg and Groote Schuur hospitals. We are currently using approximately 60 percent of the available oxygen supply, so have sufficient supply margins available in the province.
Before the start of the pandemic, the Western Cape and the City of Cape Town put measures in place to ensure that the facility where medical grade oxygen is manufactured in the province is not impacted by loadshedding. It is especially important during this pandemic to ensure that production interruptions do not occur.
