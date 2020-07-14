Digital Pi Strengthens Its Sales Leadership, Expands Into APAC
Global Marketing Tech and Operations Strategy Experts, Digital Pi, LLC, enters Asia Pacific Market, and Adds Sales Leadership to Support GrowthDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Pi, LLC, a Merkle company and global team of marketing technology and operations strategy experts, announced today that it is expanding into the Asia Pacific region, with a preliminary focus on New Zealand and Australia. The company is also broadening its team to support continued growth with the addition of a new Vice President of Sales and Business Development.
"The move into Asia Pacific is a natural next step for us," said Digital Pi CEO, Ryan Vong. "Many of our clients have a presence in this region. This puts us in position to meet their growing demand for our services, ultimately allowing us to provide stronger worldwide coverage."
In addition to the expansion of its services globally, Vong announced that Digital Pi has brought on two key players to foster this growth strategy, "We are excited to once again bring more incredible talent to the team. We welcome Anthony Tse, as our Vice President of Sales and Business Development and Grace Brebner, as our new Senior Manager of Client Services out of New Zealand. Both Anthony and Grace have impressive and well-rounded experience relating to their new positions, and each will play a critical role in Digital Pi’s worldwide growth strategy."
Anthony Tse, Vice President of Sales and Business Development, was most recently Director of Global Professional Services at Airship. He previously led professional services teams to record growth at Marketo, Certain, Adobe, and Oracle/BEA. Tse will lead Sales and Business Development across the globe, bolstering Digital Pi's efforts in APAC. "I am thrilled to join Digital Pi - especially during these challenging and exciting times of digital marketing growth and expansion," said Tse. "The knowledge and talent the team has around B2B Marketing and Marketo are unmatched in the industry. It’s a real honor and privilege to build a global growth strategy leveraging all that Digital Pi has to offer to help Marketers succeed."
Grace Brebner of New Zealand also joins Digital Pi as Asia Pacific’s first Senior Manager of Client Services, who will also have sales and marketing responsibilities. She is a Marketo Certified Solutions Architect, New Zealand’s first Marketo Champion, and a member of the Fearless 50. "I love a challenge," said Brebner. "I'm excited to be Digital Pi’s first resident 'Kiwi,' and to have the opportunity to introduce Digital Pi's incredible services to New Zealand."
Learn more about Digital Pi's expanding international presence as well as its comprehensive offerings of strategic, operational, and managed services for Marketo Engage here. Connect with us on Twitter at @digitalpi.
About Digital Pi
Digital Pi, a Merkle company is a leading full-service B2B digital marketing agency focused on marketing automation consulting services that help companies get the most value from their investment in Marketo Engage and integrated technologies. Digital Pi defined the widely adopted Digital Pi Gold Standard framework, a blueprint for achieving measurable and repeatable marketing with Marketo Engage. Founded in 2013, Digital Pi has helped hundreds of companies from mid-market to enterprise get more from their investment in marketing technology.
Leah Raras
Digital Pi
+1 844-877-2669
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook