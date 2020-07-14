In Third Consecutive Win, Aimco Receives Association for Talent Development BEST Award

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the heart of Aimco’s business operations is its most valuable asset: a professional and well-trained team.

An intentional and strategic focus on learning and development has earned Aimco its third consecutive BEST Award from the Association for Talent Development (ATD). Aimco is one of only two real estate companies to receive the award, which was presented virtually last week.

The BEST Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success as a result of employee talent development. Winners must demonstrate that talent development is integral to driving business solutions and setting organizational strategy and has value within the organization’s culture.

At Aimco, learning is linked to individual and organizational performance. Talent development is conducted company-wide with teammates at every level of the organization. Aimco’s robust efforts to attract, develop, and retain teammates is evidenced by its high retention rates and opportunities for growth. In 2019, 72% of management positions were filled internally.

“We are honored to be recognized by ATD as a leader in talent development for the third straight year,” said Jennifer Johnson, Aimco’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “This award is a testament to our passion for learning and empowering team members with the tools they need to drive results.”

Aimco’s award-winning talent development opportunities include Leading For Impact, a culture-oriented virtual leadership program, and Aimco Performance Learning Systems (APLS), the company’s online learning platform.

