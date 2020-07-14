Coronavirus - Algeria: Algerian Independence Day

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I offer congratulations on the anniversary of Algeria’s independence.

The United States values the longstanding and close ties between our peoples, our cooperation in meeting the extraordinary challenges of COVID-19, and our continued work to build a more secure and prosperous future for both our countries.

I extend best wishes to all Algerians as you celebrate this important day.