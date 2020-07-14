Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (612,586) deaths (13,519), and recoveries (307,069)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (612,586) deaths (13,519), and recoveries (307,069) by region:
Central (40,965 cases; 837 deaths; 23,304 recoveries): Burundi (269; 1; 207), Cameroon (15,173; 359; 11,928), CAR (4,321; S3; 1,208), Chad (880; 75; 792), Congo (2,358; 48; 618), DRC (8,135; 190; 3,948), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,026; 46; 3,475), Sao Tome & Principe (732; 14; 286).
Eastern (48,533; 1,269; 25,515): Comoros (317; 7; 296), Djibouti (4,979; 56; 4,743), Eritrea (232; 0; 107), Ethiopia (7,969; 139; 4,612), Kenya (10,791; 202; 3,017), Madagascar (5,343; 39; 2,646), Mauritius (342; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,378; 4; 710), Seychelles (100; 0; 11), Somalia (3,072; 93; 1,343), South Sudan (2,145; 41; 1,135), Sudan (10,316; 657; 5,403), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,040; 0; 984).
Northern (126,423; 5,439; 56,209): Algeria (19,206; 1,011; 14,019), Egypt (83,001; 3,935; 24,975), Libya (1,512; 40; 367), Mauritania (5,355; 147; 2,363), Morocco (16,047; 256; 13,403), Tunisia (1,302; 50; 1,082).
Southern (298,267; 4,375; 142,059): Angola (525; 26; 118), Botswana (422; 1; 38), Eswatini (1,389; 20; 688), Lesotho (256; 3; 48), Malawi (2,430; 39; 747), Mozambique (1,268; 9; 373), Namibia (864; 2; 29), South Africa (287,796; 4,172; 138,241), Zambia (2,283; 84; 1,434), Zimbabwe (1,034; 19; 343).
Western (98,398; 1,599; 59,982): Benin (1,378; 26; 557), Burkina Faso (1,037; 53; 873), Cape Verde (1,722; 19; 772), Cote d'Ivoire (12,872; 84; 6,810), Gambia (64; 3; 34), Ghana (24,988; 139; 21,067), Guinea (6,141; 37; 4,862), Guinea-Bissau (1,902; 26; 903), Liberia (1,024; 51; 439), Mali (2,412; 121; 1,730), Niger (1,099; 68; 992), Nigeria (33,153; 744; 13,671), Senegal (8,243; 150; 5,580), Sierra Leone (1,642; 63; 1,175), Togo (721; 15; 517).
