African Union Youth Volunteers Corps (AU-YVC) Turns 10!

The African Union Youth Volunteers Corps (AU-YVC) celebrates 10 years of existence. The program is a flagship of the African Union which recruits, trains and deploys young African professionals to serve as professional volunteers for a period of 12 months across the continent. The AU-YVC program will soon be looking to recruit the 11th Cohort. The vacancy announcement will be posted on the AUC careers portal: www.au.careers.org .

The AU-YVC program continues to promote volunteerism to deepen the status of young people in Africa as key actors in Africa’s development targets and goals. It enhances youth participation in policy development as well as brings to life relevant interventions towards achieving the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E Moussa Faki Mahammat’s 1 Million by 2021 initiative. The 1 Million by 2021 initiative seeks to provide African youth with concrete opportunities in the areas of Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Engagement (the 4Es).

To date approximately 11,000 young people have applied for the programme, 989 have been trained and 546 have been deployed to various AUC departments, organs and partner organisations across the continent.

The Department of Human Resources, Science and Technology have begun preparations for the commemoration of the AU-YVC 10 year anniversary through a digital campaign to showcase the decade long work the AU has done on youth mainstreaming and encourage youth to apply for the 2020 intake on the AU Youth Program social media platforms.

The AU-YVC program objectives are; to establish a common understanding of the values and philosophy of the AU-YVC, build leadership and professional ability of AU Youth Volunteers and prepare volunteers for their one year service in another country.

AU-YVC program criteria;