LATOKEN VCTV Weekly Announcement (July 13 - 17)

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) This week we discuss the investment potential of WorkTech, RemoteTech, AI, and VR - investment fields with significant profit perspectives. Among our guests are Ivan Nikkhoo, Managing Partner at Navigate Ventures "Raising Growth Capital", and Rana Gujral, Chief Executive Officer at Behavioral Signals. Find our agenda of the list of topics and guests at https://latoken.com/events/

Watch this week on VCTV:

Monday, July 13th

2:00 pm UK: LATOKEN Online Roadshow with Osita Egeonu

4:00 pm UK: Panel discussion: "Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: WorkTech, and RemoteTech”

5:15 pm UK: Keynote by Ivan Nikkhoo, Managing Partner at Navigate Ventures "Raising Growth Capital"

6:15 pm UK: Keynote by Rana Gujral, Chief Executive Officer at Behavioral Signals "Using Behavioral Signals from Voice to Predict Intent"

4:00 pm UK: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change

5:15 pm UK: Panel discussion: "Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: AI, VR"

Wednesday, July 15th

1:00 pm UK: LATOKEN Online Roadshow: "Fundraising in the Era of a Pandemic"

4:00 pm UK: Panel discussion: "Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Machine Learning, and Data"

Thursday, July 16th

1:00 pm UK: Online Roadshow "The Laws of Investments during the COVID 19 Pandemic"

4:00 pm UK: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change

5:15 pm UK: Panel discussion: "Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Fintech and Blockchain"

Friday, July 17th

4:00 pm UK: LATOKEN Online Roadshow: Fundraising in the Era of a Pandemic

6:15 pm UK: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change

4 pm UK time: Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Entertainment, Gaming, and eSports

1 pm UK time: Online Roadshow with Osita Egeonu

4 pm UK time: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change

5:15 pm UK time: Fireside chat on Edge and IOT

1 pm UK time: LATOKEN Online Roadshow: Fundraising in the Era of a Pandemic

4 pm UK time: Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Robotics, Manufacturing, and Industrial 4.0

4 pm UK time: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change

5:15 pm UK time: Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: MFG, Supply Chains, and Logistics

4 pm UK time: LATOKEN Online Roadshow: Investments in the new Reality

6:15 pm UK time: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change

4 pm UK time: Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Fintech and Blockchain

4 pm UK time: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change

5:15 pm UK time: Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Advertising and Digital Media

1 pm UK time: LATOKEN Online Roadshow: Investments in the new Reality

4 pm UK time: Is there potential in fundraising through social media?

4 pm UK time: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change

5:15 pm UK time: Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: BioTech and MedTech

4 pm UK time: LATOKEN Online Roadshow: Investments in the new Reality

6:15 pm Uk time: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change

Contact:

Maria Abozova

maria.abozova(at)latoken.com



