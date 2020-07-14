Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 13th July 2020

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe

Highlights of the situation report

  • Fourty-nine (49) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (28) and 21 local cases who are isolated.
  • Seven (7) of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the remaining 14.
  • We regret to report one death at community level. The death occurred in Midlands Province and was detected during routine post-mortem as part of our COVID-19 surveillance. We await the full post-mortem report of the direct cause of death.
  • 1707 RDT screening tests and 412 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 91103 (53755 RDT and 37328 PCR).
  • Matabeleland South Province reported (15) recoveries.
  • Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak on 20 March 2020, the total number of confirmed cases is 1034; recovered 343, active cases 673 and 19 deaths,.

Number of tests done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number

Recovered

Number of

Active

Cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

514

58

5

188

0

39

142

0

7

Harare

601

295

30

318

0

76

234

0

8

Manicaland

180

0

0

32

0

21

11

0

0

Mash Cent.

42

0

0

11

0

4

7

0

0

Mash East

0

0

3

86

0

43

43

0

0

Mash West

120

17

0

58

0

2

55

0

1

Midlands

146

8

9

92

0

57

33

1

2

Masvingo

44

33

2

65

0

51

14

0

0

Mat North

57

1

0

25

0

13

11

0

1

Mat South

3

0

0

159

15

37

122

0

0

Total

1707

412

49

1034

15

343

673

1

19

Mashonaland East Province received positive results from NMRL.

High numbers of recoveries were reported based on the new WHO criterion for discharging patients from isolation:

  • For symptomatic patients: 10 days after symptom onset, plus at least 3 additional days without symptoms (including without fever and without respiratory symptoms).
  • For asymptomatic cases: 10 days after positive test for SARS-CoV-2.

