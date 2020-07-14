Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 13th July 2020
Highlights of the situation report
- Fourty-nine (49) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (28) and 21 local cases who are isolated.
- Seven (7) of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the remaining 14.
- We regret to report one death at community level. The death occurred in Midlands Province and was detected during routine post-mortem as part of our COVID-19 surveillance. We await the full post-mortem report of the direct cause of death.
- 1707 RDT screening tests and 412 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 91103 (53755 RDT and 37328 PCR).
- Matabeleland South Province reported (15) recoveries.
- Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak on 20 March 2020, the total number of confirmed cases is 1034; recovered 343, active cases 673 and 19 deaths,.
|
Number of tests done
|
Number of Confirmed Cases
|
Number
Recovered
|
Number of
Active
Cases
|
Deceased
|
Province
|
RDT
|
PCR
|
New
|
Cum
|
New
|
Cum
|
New
|
Cum
|
Bulawayo
|
514
|
58
|
5
|
188
|
0
|
39
|
142
|
0
|
7
|
Harare
|
601
|
295
|
30
|
318
|
0
|
76
|
234
|
0
|
8
|
Manicaland
|
180
|
0
|
0
|
32
|
0
|
21
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
Mash Cent.
|
42
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
0
|
4
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
Mash East
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
86
|
0
|
43
|
43
|
0
|
0
|
Mash West
|
120
|
17
|
0
|
58
|
0
|
2
|
55
|
0
|
1
|
Midlands
|
146
|
8
|
9
|
92
|
0
|
57
|
33
|
1
|
2
|
Masvingo
|
44
|
33
|
2
|
65
|
0
|
51
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
Mat North
|
57
|
1
|
0
|
25
|
0
|
13
|
11
|
0
|
1
|
Mat South
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
159
|
15
|
37
|
122
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
1707
|
412
|
49
|
1034
|
15
|
343
|
673
|
1
|
19
Mashonaland East Province received positive results from NMRL.
High numbers of recoveries were reported based on the new WHO criterion for discharging patients from isolation:
- For symptomatic patients: 10 days after symptom onset, plus at least 3 additional days without symptoms (including without fever and without respiratory symptoms).
- For asymptomatic cases: 10 days after positive test for SARS-CoV-2.