Samantha Spadaro joins SmithGroup business development team in Phoenix

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has hired Samantha Spadaro, as a director of business development in the firm’s Phoenix office. In her new position, Spadaro will work to enhance the firm’s presence in the Rocky Mountain region focusing on the healthcare and science and technology sectors.

“Samantha is passionate about building authentic relationships and understanding each client’s unique perspective, business goals and challenges,” says Brad Woodman, director of SmithGroup’s Phoenix and Denver offices. “She is an ideal partner for science and technology and healthcare business leaders who are seeking integrated and strategic design solutions to keep them ahead of the curve.”

Samantha will team with Craig Passey, Healthcare studio leader in Phoenix, Brenna Costello, Healthcare studio leader in Denver, Stephanie Mitrovic, Science & Technology studio leader, and Chad Schleicher, director of business development, to develop and maintain key relationships with business leaders, real estate developers and other clients in the Rocky Mountain region. SmithGroup’s healthcare and science & technology clients in the region include Banner Health, Mountain Park Health Center, Caris Life Sciences, the University of Arizona, National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Most recently Spadaro was an account executive for a staffing and recruiting agency where she focused on developing key relationships with aerospace, semiconductor and manufacturing business leaders in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area.

Spadaro graduated with dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in Sociology and Communication from Arizona State University. She is an active member of the Phoenix chapter of Startup Grind, a community of startup founders and entrepreneurs. A native of Stamford, Connecticut, she currently resides in Phoenix.

SmithGroup (www.smithgroup.com) is one of the world’s preeminent integrated design firms. Working across a network of 15 offices in the U.S. and China, a team of 1,300 experts is committed to excellence in strategy, design, and delivery. The scale of the firm’s thinking and organization produces partnerships with forward-looking clients that maximize opportunities, minimize risk and solve their most complex problems. SmithGroup creates exceptional design solutions for healthcare, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces.

