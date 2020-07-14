Assembly of First Nations Alberta uses new mobile app to communicate with members

/EIN News/ -- AMISKWACIWÂSKAHIKAN / EDMONTON, Alberta, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new, free mobile application is revolutionizing the way the Assembly of First Nations Alberta (AFNAB) is communicating with First Nations in the province. The app – developed by Edmonton-based Aivia Design and Technology Engineering – uses the newest available technology to send push notifications directly to users’ phones.



AFNAB uses the app to communicate up-to-the-minute news, events and other information with its members. Most recently, the app is being used to reach Alberta First Nations with AFNAB’s Daily COVID-19 Bulletin - a day-to-day compilation of all coronavirus-related developments and news most relevant to our communities.

“Using an app is an innovative way in which we can lean on the latest technology to make sure that our leaders and our communities are connected and informed to information we receive at a national level,” said Regional Chief Marlene Poitras. “Specifically, during this pandemic, the AFNAB app has proven to be an efficient and reliable way to reach First Nations across Alberta using a device that many already have in their pockets.”

The app is free and available for immediate download for Apple and Android phones through the Apple App Store and Google Play .

About the Assembly of First Nations Alberta

The Assembly of First Nations Alberta Association is a regional advocacy organization for First Nations in Alberta, currently incorporated as the Assembly of First Nations Alberta Association under Alberta's Societies Act.

Media Contact:

Arturo Calvo

arturo@afnab.ca

867.334.3314

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13f4c496-1b4a-44e7-a7a6-4c4805c589a1