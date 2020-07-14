In the past 24 hours we have tested 4,992 samples, out of which, 497 people have tested positive for the virus. The cumulative number of tests conducted so far is now 221,234 and the total case load in the country stands at 10,791.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (14 July 2020)
