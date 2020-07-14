Multinational Technology Company Selects United Fiber & Data for Long-Haul Dark Fiber Connectivity

The solution leverages United Fiber & Data’s high-capacity, geographically diverse, long-haul optical fiber backbone in the northeastern United States

/EIN News/ -- YORK, Pa., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fiber & Data (UFD) , a privately owned telecommunications provider, today announced that a Fortune 100 multinational technology company has selected United Fiber & Data for long-haul dark fiber connectivity in the northeastern United States. The customer contracted for multiple fiber strands on United Fiber & Data’s long-haul optical fiber backbone that spans more than 340 route miles from New York City to Ashburn, VA, which provides the reliability, high-performance capacity, and scalability that the customer needs for their mission-critical operations.



United Fiber & Data’s secure state-of-the-art fiber route is designed with scalability, network resiliency, and diversity in mind and offers customers the security and best-in-class performance when they need it.

“United Fiber & Data’s dark fiber route enables an easy and seamless experience for our customers by leveraging our high-capacity and geographically diverse fiber network infrastructure,” said Christopher Lodge, UFD’s interim CEO and chief operating officer. “Our unique high-fiber count footprint enables us to be one of the few providers that can offer customers the true diversity and the scalability to accommodate the increasing network capacity demands in this ever-changing communications landscape.”

This partnership continues to emphasize the importance of United Fiber & Data’s high-capacity and geographically diverse fiber network in the northeastern United States. Earlier this year, United Fiber & Data announced its fully managed, point-to-point optical wavelength services. United Fiber & Data now offers 10G and 100G optical wavelength services over its New York/New Jersey metro network and 100G over its diversely built long-haul fiber backbone between New Jersey and Ashburn, VA. This new enhancement builds upon the reliability and scalability of the company’s diverse fiber network and is an example of the company’s continued investment to serve its customers with much needed best-in-class solutions.

About United Fiber & Data, LLC

United Fiber & Data (UFD) is a privately held telecommunications company focused on providing secure, high-capacity, geographically diverse fiber optic connections and fully managed optical wavelength services in the northeastern United States. UFD provides high-capacity pathway diversity far from the congestion and single points of failure associated with the I-95 corridor. UFD’s diverse dark fiber network includes a wholly owned and operated high fiber count metro network including over 70 miles of laterals with over 335 buildings on net in New York City and a newly constructed long-haul fiber route of more than 400 miles connecting New York City and Ashburn, Virginia.

