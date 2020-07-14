Hub Group Secures #2 Spot in Top 10 3PL Industry Ranking

/EIN News/ -- OAK BROOK, Ill., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG), a leading supply chain solutions provider, announced today it has been awarded the #2 ranking on Inbound Logistics’ prestigious Top 10 3PL list for 2020. This is the 12th consecutive year that Hub Group has been recognized as a Top 10 3PL.



“It is our great honor to once again be named a Top 10 3PL by Inbound Logistics,” said Chairman and CEO David Yeager. “We strive in everything we do to give our customers the highest levels of service and maintain our position as a market leader. Being voted #2 on the Top 10 3PL list by our customers and other industry professionals validates our dedication to these goals.”

ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group, Inc. is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with approximately $4 billion in revenue in 2019, Hub Group’s organization of over 4,800 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit www.hubgroup.com .

Source: Hub Group Inc. Jennifer Telek 630-795-3731