Onit Amplifies Architecture with Amazon Web Services

Move to AWS Gives the Company and its Clients Unparalleled Scalability and Flexibility on a Global Scale

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced the addition of Amazon Web Services to its infrastructure. With this adoption, Onit will empower its clients with maximum performance, infinite scalability and on-demand availability worldwide.

AWS has become the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform over the last 14 years. According to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure as a Service, Worldwide , it secured the top-right corner of the leader’s quadrant for the ninth consecutive year for the ability to execute and completeness of vision and is an enterprise-ready provider with a strong track record of customer success.

“The cloud has consistently been the leading driver for innovation and digital transformation throughout the world, enabling businesses to grow and operate at unprecedented levels. Onit is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation for our company and clients, and the adoption of AWS underscores this priority,” commented Chris Fields, Onit chief technology officer.

The elastic computing AWS architecture allows Onit and its clients to scale effortlessly, globally and on-demand. Corporate legal departments frequently have an increase in transactions due to quarterly close-outs or significant corporate legal work volume that can drive periodic upsurges. Onit can spin up new servers and computing power at a moment’s notice and automatically and instantaneously provision computing power during times of high demand. If usage dips, Onit’s computing power scales down automatically to maintain efficiency.

The new architecture will easily align with Onit clients’ business needs worldwide, regardless of size or capacity. Clients will have the industry’s best reliability, since AWS has been designed with fault tolerance and high availability as core objectives. With compliance a central concern for both Onit and its clients, Onit on the AWS infrastructure will uphold the highest levels of security, data protection and compliance with SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type 2, SSAE 18 SOC 1 Type 2, HIPAA and the EU-US Privacy Shield.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.



