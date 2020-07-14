Iran: Defiant youth target regime's repressive units

2-Qom – Torching Qassem Soleimani's banner – July 2020

Qom – Torching Qassem Soleimani's banner – July 2020

Babolsar – Torching the entrance sign of the repressive Basij force – July 2020

Babolsar – Torching the entrance sign of the repressive Basij force – July 2020

Tehran – Setting fire on the entrance of the plundering center of the regime – July 2020

Tehran – Setting fire on the entrance of the plundering center of the regime – July 2020

Karaj – Setting alight the entrance and the sign of the repressive Basij force – July 2020

Karaj – Setting alight the entrance and the sign of the repressive Basij force – July 2020

These activities took place despite the regime's extensive repressive measures and the increase in executions in various cities”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The defiant youth in Tehran and other cities, including Qom, Isfahan, Andimeshk, Khorramabad, Gorgan, Karaj, Babolsar, etc., set fire to the entrances of the regime's centers of repression and terrorism.

These activities took place despite the regime's extensive repressive measures and the increase in executions in various cities. The actions by the defiant youth included setting fire to the IRGC’s repressive Basij centers in Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Babolsar, Karaj, and the regime's centers for training and recruiting terrorism in Tehran and Andimeshk.

The activities also included setting fire to the center of the plunder of the regime in Tehran, and burning the images of Khamenei and Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Khorramabad, Qom, and Gorgan.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
July 13, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Iran: Defiant youth target regime's repressive units

You just read:

Iran: Defiant youth target regime's repressive units

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Defiant youth target regime's repressive units
Iran: Defiant youth target regime's repressive centers, symbols
Announcement: #FreeIran2020 Global Summit Online, Watch live broadcast: Friday, July 17, 2020
View All Stories From This Author