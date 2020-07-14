Iran: Defiant youth target regime's repressive units
These activities took place despite the regime's extensive repressive measures and the increase in executions in various cities”PARIS, FRANCE, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The defiant youth in Tehran and other cities, including Qom, Isfahan, Andimeshk, Khorramabad, Gorgan, Karaj, Babolsar, etc., set fire to the entrances of the regime's centers of repression and terrorism.
These activities took place despite the regime's extensive repressive measures and the increase in executions in various cities. The actions by the defiant youth included setting fire to the IRGC’s repressive Basij centers in Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Babolsar, Karaj, and the regime's centers for training and recruiting terrorism in Tehran and Andimeshk.
The activities also included setting fire to the center of the plunder of the regime in Tehran, and burning the images of Khamenei and Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Khorramabad, Qom, and Gorgan.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
July 13, 2020
