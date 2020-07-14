CallMiner Names Eric Williamson Chief Marketing Officer

Tech marketing veteran joins CallMiner to help organizations accelerate business performance improvement fueled by customer interaction analytics

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Ma., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallMiner, the leading provider of artificial intelligence-fueled speech and customer interaction analytics, has appointed Eric Williamson as Chief Marketing Officer. Williamson will lead CallMiner’s global marketing strategy, with a focus on positioning the company as the industry’s number one platform for extracting and operationalizing customer insights to drive transformative business change and value.

“We enable businesses to uncover the hidden insights contained in customer and employee interactions and leverage them to create significant business performance improvements. Eric believes in our vision and his expertise in driving brand awareness and market demand for high-growth companies will be a powerful addition to our team. We’re thrilled to welcome him aboard,” said Paul Bernard, President and CEO of CallMiner.

Williamson brings over 20 years of technology and consumer product marketing experience to CallMiner. Most recently, Williamson served as VP of Brand & Digital Marketing at Acquia, where he led brand development, creative services, website operations, editorial, and demand generation. Prior to Acquia, Williamson held leadership positions at MullenLowe Group and The Martin Agency, where he partnered with a number of top B2C and B2B brands including Google, Microsoft, Intel, GEICO, Walmart, P&G, Pizza Hut, Acura, Royal Caribbean, and Hyatt.

“Customer experience and intelligence should be at the center of every business decision – and CallMiner makes that possible,” said Williamson. “The opportuntiy for organizations to extract and act on customer insights is virtually limitless. Everything about this opportunity – the team, customers, technology and this role – is incredibly exciting.”

As CMO, Williamson will be responsible for collaborating with sales, product teams, customers and channel partners to drive awareness and demand. He earned his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University, and an MBA from The University of Texas at Dallas.

About CallMiner

CallMiner is a recognized leader in the speech analytics software industry, harvesting key customer and operational insights from multi- channel customer interactions. Uniting with our customers and partners, our platform drives contact center efficiency, positive customer and employee experience and significant improvements in top and bottom-line corporate performance.

