Electronic Payments are the Biggest Problem as Fraud Continues to Rise

Cash is Key to Counterbalance Explosive Problem

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fraud is a significant and mounting problem for global economies made worse by non-cash methods of payment, according to new research. The global economy currently loses US$4.1 trillion annually to fraud. The data suggest a dire warning: societies must support cash to counterbalance rampant electronic payment fraud.



“ Fraud in Cash and Electronic Payments: Taxonomy, Estimation and Projections ”, a new study completed for the International Security Ligue, found that fraud with cash is falling 1.7% annually, while fraud with cards has been rising 16.2% every year since 2014. If current trends persist, card fraud per transaction will more than double by 2025.

“Cash is always important to support consumer options,” said Steven Meitin, President, Canadian Association of Secured Transportation (CAST). “However, this research shows that cash is also important to governments, businesses and central banks to help counter fraud. Criminals see more opportunities as more people rely on technology, which is why different payment forms should remain a primary concern for consumers and governments.”

Key Statistics from the Study:

Card-not-present fraud is the fastest growing (6.44x larger in 2018 than 2014) and constitutes more than half of total card fraud

ATM-related card counterfeiting also increased during the study period (2.87x more in 2018 than 2014)

Globally, the illegal economy linked to cash has declined from 5.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2014 to 4.8% of GDP in 2018 and is expected to fall by 10.4% by 2025

