California High-Speed Rail Authority Selects Galvanize as its GRC Platform

The HighBond platform will be deployed to streamline audit process and inform decision making

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galvanize , the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced that the California High-Speed Rail Authority, the public body overseeing the construction of the nation’s first high-speed rail system, has chosen its HighBond GRC platform to find efficiencies through an improved audit process.



To identify potential processes to streamline and move beyond manual systems, the Authority Audit Office took a methodical approach to analyzing workflows and pinpointing areas for improvement. The team identified a need for a flexible audit management tool that would improve functions like searchability and iterative planning, while providing critical real-time insights to support the decision-making process for the organization.

“The implementation of Galvanize’s software in the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s audit office is part of an ongoing effort to make the audit function a proactive component of the Authority,” said Paula Rivera, chief audit executive, California High-Speed Rail Authority. “As we create a first-of-its-kind high speed rail in the US, it’s critical we’re able to use data to provide timely insights to assist with decision-making. It was also key to find a solution that would help future-proof the audit function through the ability to scale and attract new tech-savvy audit talent as the project continues, while supporting cloud-based, work-from-home collaboration.”

The Authority will specifically be deploying AuditBond , a flexible audit management solution designed to drive efficiency from planning to reporting. Its real time dashboards, one-click reports and powerful analytics, used in combination with ACL Robotics , save significant time and cost by automating data preparation, analysis and remediation.

“The California High-Speed Rail Authority has an incredible opportunity to deliver the first high-speed rail in the U.S. We are very pleased about this partnership and the opportunity to automate their audit needs and requirements to deliver on this exceptional project,” said Pascal Van Dooren, chief revenue officer, Galvanize. “Our solutions are proven to help organizations move beyond cumbersome, manual systems, and put their data to work informing decisions. We’re excited to work with the Authority to help them efficiently realize their vision of a new type of transportation system for California.”

About Galvanize:

Galvanize builds award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software to drive change in some of the world’s largest organizations. We believe GRC professionals should be the most sought after people in an organization and we’re on a mission to unite and strengthen individuals and entire organizations through the integrated HighBond software platform. With more than 6,300 customer organizations in 130 countries, Galvanize is connecting teams in many of the Fortune 1,000 and S&P 500 companies, and hundreds of government organizations, banks, manufacturers, and healthcare organizations. Whether these professionals are managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports. But we don’t just make technology—we provide tools that inspire individuals to achieve great things and do heroic work in the process. Learn more at wegalvanize.com.

Media contact:

Peter McCormack

galvanize@highwirepr.com