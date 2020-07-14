PowerReviews Launches the “Number One UGC-Dedicated Analytics Platform on the Planet”

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerReviews today announces the release of UGC Analytics , the market-leading user-generated content reporting and text analytics suite powered by AI and Natural Language Processing.



The new platform enables brands and retailers to understand, benchmark and improve consumer sentiment through deep analysis of customer-submitted content (ratings, reviews, imagery, video, Q&A and consumer consumption of and interaction with this) on product pages.

“Our team is thrilled to launch what we can say with confidence is the number one UGC-dedicated analytics platform on the planet . This is a powerful suite of products we’ve been perfecting for over a year now,” said Brandon Matthies, head of Product at PowerReviews.

“We’ve been working closely with our customers to build products that drive insights that help ecommerce brands and retailers achieve what they are most focused on - selling more products online. The feedback we’ve received so far is exceptional and we are so excited to offer this new suite of analytics products more broadly. We are thrilled that our customers will now be able to back major product, merchandising and marketing decisions with data, as well as understand how they are performing against their competitors.”

Amanda Everse, SEO Manager, Gardener’s Supply Company, comments:

“UGC Analytics enables me to aggregate our customers’ opinion. This has armed me with critical evidence to go to our merchant and say “look at what our customers are saying, you need to fix this”. This insight is such a time saver for us.”

Jessica Donoghue, VP Marketing, PROFOOT, says:

“[With UGC Analytics], we discovered that we have more reviews—and generally longer, more interesting, and higher- quality reviews—than our competitors. It was reaffirming to see how much our customers love our products.”

ABOUT POWERREVIEWS

PowerReviews ( PowerReviews.com ) is a software and data company that works with 1000+ leading brands and retailers to bring authenticity and transparency to commerce. The PowerReviews Customer Content Platform has three solutions that help our customers collect and manage customer-generated content to improve the product and customer experience across the customer journey. We help clients meet the evolving need for social proof, accelerating the path to purchase and brand advocacy.

PowerReviews is known for innovation, consultative partnership, and actionable insights, supported by our open platform and approach. Our dedicated team of experts provides thoughtful analysis and turn-key service. PowerReviews is headquartered in Chicago, IL, USA.

ABOUT POWERREVIEWS UGC ANALYTICS

UGC Analytics - the market-leading reporting and text analytics suite powered by AI and Natural Language Processing - is designed to enable brands and retailers to understand and improve consumer sentiment.

UGC Analytics is a collection of real-time reporting solutions combined:

Product Sentiment Analytics : Enables brands and retailers to analyze performance of individual products and their entire catalog to understand where to make improvements that drive the biggest impact.

Enables brands and retailers to analyze performance of individual products and their entire catalog to understand where to make improvements that drive the biggest impact. Benchmarking Sentiment Analytics : Enables brands and retailers to benchmark against competitors by product, brand and product category by scraping all UGC data from across the entire internet to understand and improve product sales performance.

Enables brands and retailers to benchmark against competitors by product, brand and product category by scraping all UGC data from across the entire internet to understand and improve product sales performance. PDP Site Analytics : Enables brands and retailers to gain visibility into exactly how consumers interact with their product pages and their path to purchase to drive more conversions.

: Enables brands and retailers to gain visibility into exactly how consumers interact with their product pages and their path to purchase to drive more conversions. Operational Reporting : Everything brands and retailers need to understand and optimize the performance of their UGC program.

UGC Analytics draws on analysis of more than 53M consumer reviews from across the internet. It has uncovered over 2M unique discussion topics through consumer feedback and 150K unique adjectives to ensure effective and accurate benchmarking.