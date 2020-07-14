NexusTours receives the Safe Travels and CPPSIT certifications for new Be Safe with Nexus protocols

/EIN News/ -- CANCUN, Mexico, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTours has received two prestigious certifications for the Be Safe with Nexus initiative, which is part of its commitment to customer and employee safety. The Safe Travels seal from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and the new Certification in Health Protection and Prevention in Tourist Facilities (CPPSIT) from the Tourist Board in the State of Quintana Roo, Mexico.



To obtain these certifications, NexusTours had to demonstrate that the new Be Safe with Nexus protocols comply with guidelines outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We are proud to have received these certifications, which are a testament to us meeting the highest industry health and safety standards, and to be providing our customers with a safe travel experience. Our team has been working tirelessly to implement the new Be Safe with Nexus measures and ensure that our customers are taken care of in the 20 countries and 58 destinations where we operate," stated Ruben Gutierrez, President Sunwing Destination Services/ NexusTours.

The Be Safe with Nexus initiative includes new hygiene and safety protocols that will be implemented throughout every step of the vacation journey, including transportation, activities/excursions and accommodations. The plan also includes preventative measures in the NexusTours corporate offices and updated standards for partners and suppliers.

As NexusTours gradually begins to resume operations in its destinations, the company will continue to implement best practices to ensure the safety of its employees and customers.

NexusTours is the leading destination management company in the Caribbean, Central America and North America with offices located in 20 countries and across 58 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services (including shared, private and luxury options) from all airports and ports, over 4,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service. Part of the Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours provides destination services for a number of leading North American and European travel companies including Sunwing Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group along with over 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico, North America and Europe. NexusCube is a ‘one-stop shop’ where travel partners can find all kind of travel services provided by local experts, in the destinations they have customer support operations. The online platform includes options to select hotels, transfers, tours and excursions and gives immediate confirmations for all services booked. For more information on how to access the platform please visit https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/

