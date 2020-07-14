Comfortable 3D-stereo working in medical technology - highest user acceptance guaranteed
Comfortable 3D stereo working in the sense of highest user satisfactionMIESBACH, BAYERN, DEUTSCHLAND, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfortable 3D stereo working in the sense of highest user satisfaction - thanks to innovative technology, the 3D PluraView monitor series ensures perfect stereo visualization and comfortable working in all medical application areas.
Demanding fields of activity in modern medical technology, such as surgery planning, 3D computed tomography, anatomical imaging and visualization of medical data often require a spatial representation in 3D. The 3D PluraView monitor family is the passive 3D-stereo system with the highest user acceptance of all 3D stereo monitors currently on the market.
The Plug & Play beamsplitter technology has been established on the market for 13 years and has become the 3D-stereo reference in the 4K 10-bit (UHD) version. The intuitive operation, but above all the high viewing comfort in 3D stereo, significantly improves the handling of complex visualizations. This is because with 3D-PluraView, unlike in the past (2D display), users can now move completely in the 3D environment.
This possibility of spatial viewing brings about comfortable and at the same time innovative working in all application areas of medical technology. 3D-PluraView is suitable for all 3D stereo-capable software applications in the medical field, such as VSP, stereostaxy, MOE, Forsina CT-VR, Versalius 3D, Sybyl, VMD syngo.fourSight or syngo.Via.
Working with the latest technology is not only of great benefit to institutes, hospitals and research facilities, but also to employees. Tasks can be implemented faster and more precisely, which significantly increases user motivation and identification with the task at hand.
