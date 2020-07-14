Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,139 in the last 365 days.

Comfortable 3D-stereo working in medical technology - highest user acceptance guaranteed

Comfortable 3D stereo working in the sense of highest user satisfaction

MIESBACH, BAYERN, DEUTSCHLAND, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfortable 3D stereo working in the sense of highest user satisfaction - thanks to innovative technology, the 3D PluraView monitor series ensures perfect stereo visualization and comfortable working in all medical application areas.

Demanding fields of activity in modern medical technology, such as surgery planning, 3D computed tomography, anatomical imaging and visualization of medical data often require a spatial representation in 3D. The 3D PluraView monitor family is the passive 3D-stereo system with the highest user acceptance of all 3D stereo monitors currently on the market.

The Plug & Play beamsplitter technology has been established on the market for 13 years and has become the 3D-stereo reference in the 4K 10-bit (UHD) version. The intuitive operation, but above all the high viewing comfort in 3D stereo, significantly improves the handling of complex visualizations. This is because with 3D-PluraView, unlike in the past (2D display), users can now move completely in the 3D environment.

This possibility of spatial viewing brings about comfortable and at the same time innovative working in all application areas of medical technology. 3D-PluraView is suitable for all 3D stereo-capable software applications in the medical field, such as VSP, stereostaxy, MOE, Forsina CT-VR, Versalius 3D, Sybyl, VMD syngo.fourSight or syngo.Via.

Working with the latest technology is not only of great benefit to institutes, hospitals and research facilities, but also to employees. Tasks can be implemented faster and more precisely, which significantly increases user motivation and identification with the task at hand.

Josef Johannes Schneider
Schneider Digital Josef J. Schneider e. K.
+49 8025 99300
email us here

You just read:

Comfortable 3D-stereo working in medical technology - highest user acceptance guaranteed

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.