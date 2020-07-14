Pico Interactive Expands G2 4K Line for Enterprise, Doubling Down on 3DoF Commitment

The G2 4K S and G2 4K Enterprise offer improved features, including larger memory, longer battery life and a higher standard for sanitation

Pico Interactive , a global tech company that develops innovative virtual reality (VR) and enterprise solutions, today announces the addition of two new VR headsets to its Pico G2 4K line – the G2 4K S and G2 4K Enterprise. The new headsets are a result of customer demand for more memory space and improved battery life, and they will join Pico's top selling G2 4K.



Pico’s line of G2 4K headsets are suited for businesses looking for a 3 Degrees of Freedom (3DoF) solution with high resolution, balanced weight distribution and flexible architecture. Currently, as Oculus just recently announced it’s discontinuing the Oculus Go, Pico is the only global company to offer a 3DoF solution for the enterprise. With its 3DoF solution as a major selling point, the two new headsets also expand on features from existing G2 4K products that Pico’s customers love the most – the 4K resolution, 101° field of view and Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile VR Platform.

Pico G2 4K S

The Pico G2 4K S is the newest member of the G2 4K series, offering increased storage at 128GB and a 20% larger battery. In addition to a longer battery life of roughly 2 to 5 hours – allowing for longer meetings and back-to-back training sessions – the battery is also serviceable to extend the life of the product by years.

“At Pico, we’re always innovating, evolving and seeking out feedback to improve our products,” said Henry Zhou, CEO of Pico Interactive. “As other companies have decided to discontinue sales of its 3DoF products that are still valued by the enterprise, we listened to their needs and are proud to continue to offer 3DoF solutions – along with our 6DoF Neo 2 line. Businesses of all sizes looking for an immersive 4K experience have been relying on our G2 4K headset since its creation, and we’ve utilized feedback over the past year to create two upgraded headsets that we believe meets the needs of the most demanding of customers.”

Pico G2 4K Enterprise

The Pico G2 4K Enterprise is based on the original G2 4K headset and is now updated with a 16 MP single RGB camera and 128GB storage, allowing for more applications to be downloaded onto the headset and for more robust programs to be created. Between the 128GB storage and the SD card slot, the G2 4K Enterprise has the largest storage of any 3DoF model on the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic also presented a need for increased sanitation of products. With this, Pico updated the headset with an easy-to-clean PU material. The G2 4K Enterprise is now Pico’s most advanced 3DoF head-mounted display (HMD) ever created and provides the highest standard of sanitation for multi-user training and use of the device.



This new headset was developed after continuous discussions with the team at NuEyes, as they were looking for an improved camera and increased storage to better serve its customers with visual impairments.

“At NuEyes, we are extremely passionate about helping the visually impaired in their daily lives by utilizing smart glass technology. As we looked at various hardware partnerships in 2017 for our next iteration of product lines, Pico Interactive impressed us the most,” said Mark Greget, Founder and CEO of NuEyes. “With thousands of consumers wearing our device for hours on end, we have been able to gather valuable consumer feedback. Based on that input, as well as once again partnering with the great team at Pico interactive, we are happy to release a newer product for the visually impaired.”

The Pico G2 4K S is available now and can be purchased for $375 USD. The G2 4K Enterprise will be available in Q3 2020 and retail for $449 USD. As Pico focuses on enterprise, these headsets are sold direct to companies via a dedicated sales team spread across the globe.

For more information on Pico Interactive, visit www.pico-interactive.com .

About Pico Interactive

Pico Interactive focuses on innovative VR and AR solutions which enable businesses to create and experience the best in VR and Interactive Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI). With operations in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, Pico Interactive focuses on creating amazing VR platforms for any application and is built around the principle of “user first design.” To learn more, visit www.pico-interactive.com .

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

