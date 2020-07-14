Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Zappos Adaptive Launches First-Ever Digital, Single and Different Size Shoes Test Program

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zappos Adaptive, a curated shopping experience by Zappos.com featuring functional and fashionable products to make getting dressed easier, today launched its Single and Different Size Shoes Test Program. The first-of-its-kind digital offering allows customers of all abilities the opportunity to purchase a single shoe or shoes of different sizes.

“The Single and Different Size Shoes Test Program is very close to our hearts – we wanted our community to know that we heard them, and continue to listen and innovate based on their needs and wants,” said Dana Zumbo, Business Development Manager, Zappos Adaptive. “Customer service is our number one goal, and we're endlessly committed to ensuring that everyone feels comfortable and confident in their own shoe or shoes."

Zappos Adaptive is proud to partner with comedian, author, and Para-athlete Josh Sundquist to support the launch. “I'm so excited about this program. As an amputee, I've never been able to buy a single shoe before, so this is a game-changing moment for amputees and people with disabilities.”

Launching as a "test", the Single and Different Size Shoes Test Program is initially starting with a small number of brands and styles (with a full range of size and width options). Zappos Adaptive hopes to grow its brand partners as the program continues to develop, expanding the styles and colors available. Participating brands in the initial program rollout include Nike, BILLY Footwear, Converse, Stride Rite, PLAE, and New Balance.

The program offers single shoe options for everyone from toddlers to adults in medium to extra, extra wide sizes and priced between $17.50 and $85. With each purchase comes fast, free shipping and a 365-day return policy proudly offered by Zappos.com, the customer service company that just happens to sell shoes, clothing, and more.

To learn more about the Single and Different Size Shoes Test Program, visit https://www.zappos.com/adaptive/singleshoes.

About Zappos.com
Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, fast/free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. To learn more about how Zappos shares its unique culture with the world, visit ZapposInsights.com. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

About Zappos Adaptive
The Zappos Adaptive mission is to provide functional and fashionable products to make life easier. Zappos Adaptive is an online shopping experience offering clothing and shoes from innovative brands with unique features that address a variety of needs.

