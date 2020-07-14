Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning announces partnership with Fuel Education

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Learning Corporation, through its subsidiary Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning LLC, has announced a partnership with the game-based academic provider, Fuel Education. The Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning platform, an online STEAM educational resource for children in grades 1-4, is a web-based subscription focused on helping children reach benchmark academic milestones through the use of hands-on learning with building bricks as well as customized educational content.



Stride™ is an adaptive learning solution for children that quickly accelerates learning with engaging curriculum engineered to match the depth and rigor of higher learning. Stride’s Adaptive Technology goes to the core root of the issue for a student and automatically fine-tunes custom skills practice. Targeted video lessons and technology-enhanced skills practice help bring struggling students to grade level.

“K12 is excited to announce a one of a kind partnership with B4K through Koncept Education Inc. Bricks 4 Kidz families will now have access to Stride, our award winning, adaptive release curriculum, which has proven efficacy in increasing skills in math, ELA, reading and science. Using a rewards-based gaming system, kids are motivated to dive into learning. The added value of the B4K offerings makes this a perfect year-round supplementary education choice for any family,” said Tres Tyvand, National Account Manager for K12, Inc.

Stride’s online learning programs use mesmeric games from genres like arcade, physics, logic, puzzle, and sports to compel children to work hard and play hard. With Stride, parents will be able to track a child’s progress with easy to use dashboards to see where your student is thriving and struggling based on academic skills and standards.

“Partnering with Stride/K12 education has given us the ability to offer our subscribers a robust, educational platform that compliments the award-winning Bricks 4 Kidz curriculum,” said Chris Rego, CEO of Creative Learning Corporation.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is driving innovation and advancing the quality of education by delivering state-of-the-art, digital learning platforms and technology to students and school districts across the globe. K12’s curricula serves over 2,000 schools and school districts and has delivered millions of courses over the past decade. K12 is a company of educators providing online and blended education solutions to charter schools, public school districts, private schools, and directly to families. The K12 program is offered through more than 70 partner public schools, and through school districts and public and private schools serving students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at K12.com.



Creative Learning Corporation, operating under the trade names of Bricks 4 Kidz, Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning LLC and Sew Fun Studios, offers educational and enrichment programs to children ages 3-13+. Through a unique franchise business model that includes proprietary model builds, curriculum and marketing strategies, the Company provides a wide variety of programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. With international locations in 40 countries, we have sparked learning and creativity serving millions of students in our various programs. With the addition of our online presence, we will expand our reach tremendously to help children who are located anywhere. They can access the learning platform any time, any day, from anywhere in the world.

