Envision’s EV ARC™ Solar-Powered EV Charging Powers Envoy Shared Electric Mobility

Envoy Electric Vehicle sharing in Los Angeles is now a Driving on Sunshine experience

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media announced the deployment of its EV ARC™ electric vehicle charging infrastructure product for Envoy On Demand Electric Vehicles in Los Angeles County.



The EV ARC™ product is powering two Blink (Nasdaq: BLNK ) 80 amp Level 2 charging stations to charge Envoy’s on demand shared electric vehicles. EV ARC™ enables Envoy to quickly deploy EV charging stations in disadvantaged communities rapidly and without the costs associated with permitting, construction and electrical work. The free solar-powered electricity will fuel electric vehicles which are part of Envoy’s community-based shared mobility platform without generating a utility bill. Funding for the deployment was provided by LACI as part of a $1.9M award from the State of California to increase access to zero emissions mobility and related infrastructure.

"Envoy is committed to equitable and sustainable mobility for all. Just in the past two years, Envoy has deployed in hundreds of communities with thousands of community members that represent the spectrum of socio-economics, all sharing Envoy electric vehicles. And this month, we're celebrating one million e-miles driven,” said Envoy CEO Aric Ohana. “One of the major hurdles we've experienced during this growth is the installation of EV charging infrastructure. This is especially difficult at older buildings or lower income communities where aging or inadequate infrastructure adds cost and time to a project.”

“Envision’s solar EV ARC product allows us to provide the ultimate emissions free driving experience powered by the Sun,” continued Mr. Ohana. “All without the costs and time of construction or the cost of a utility. This month, we’re excited to launch an all-solar powered car-share program with Envision, in partnership with the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, The Housing Authority of City of Los Angeles, and Pacoima Beautiful, servicing disadvantaged communities."

“Envoy’s commitment to EVs and car sharing fits perfectly with our mission to enable clean mobility for all,” said Envision Solar’s CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “Recently we have also seen Lyft’s commitment to a 100% emissions free fleet by 2030. It’s clear that car sharing, ride sharing and autonomous vehicle providers will all be electric in the future. They will need rapidly deployed, highly scalable EV charging infrastructure and a predictable cost model around electricity. The EV ARC is the fastest deployed, most scalable, transportable yet permanent, EV charging infrastructure solution available and the commodity cost for the energy is zero. It’s a perfect fit for the rapidly growing space of shared vehicles.”

According to Navigant Consulting , global carsharing services revenue is expected to be US$6.2 billion in 2020, with over 12 million members worldwide and is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 24% between 2020 and 2026. The implementation of stringent emission regulations by governments across the globe is fueling the adoption of urban mobility solutions, driving the market growth. Most major car sharing companies including Volkswagen have announced electric vehicle (EV) car sharing programs. Envision Solar is performing on a $2M order from Electrify America, a Volkswagen Company.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contacts:

Alyson Dutch / Carol Levey

Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.

alyson@bdpr.com, carol@bdpr.com

310 456 7151

Investor Relations:

Tristan Traywick

Senior Account Director

CORE IR

516 222 2560

tt@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4fee2f9-3516-4238-828e-b2ff5288e059