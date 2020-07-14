GridGain Experts Discuss In-Memory Computing Technology and Benefits, Provide Deployment Insights at Multiple Online Events

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced it is hosting or participating in multiple online conferences, webinars, and virtual meetups taking place in July and August 2020 to share their unique insights into the latest in-memory computing technology developments and trends.



“GridGain is committed to continuing our education efforts on how in-memory computing technologies can help businesses achieve highly performant, massively scalable applications that leverage digital integration hubs, HTAP and other strategies,” said Terry Erisman, executive vice president of marketing and alliances at GridGain Systems. “To do this, we have increased the number of online and virtual events we are participating in so attendees can get the information and practical advice they require in a safe format that best meets their needs.”

Webinars

Architect’s Guide for Continuous Machine Learning Platforms With Apache Ignite 2.8 – July 15, 2020 – Presented by Ken Cottrell, GridGain Solution Architect, this webinar will outline how to leverage Apache Ignite’s machine learning (ML) framework to implement a continuous machine learning (CML) platform that can run the ML compute code on the same cluster that has the transactional data without having a performance impact on the transaction system, enabling ML models to be updated in real-time using the latest available data.



Building a Blockchain Network with Perper, a Serverless Computation Framework for Apache Ignite – July 22, 2020 – Special guest, Branimir Angelov, Co-Founder and CTO of Kubo, and member of the Comrade Cooperative, will provide a guest webinar focused on reactive programming and how to use Apache Ignite to build a serverless computation framework that is based on reactive streams (Perper). Covering Apache Ignite topics such as services, data locality, continuous queries, and platform interoperability, the webinar will show how to use reactive streams to design and structure serverless applications and how to use Kubernetes to operate such applications.



Apache Ignite 101: Key Deployment Strategies for Database Acceleration – August 5, 2020 – Join Valentin Kulichenko, GridGain Solutions Architect, for a discussion about the various Ignite deployment options for database acceleration, including a distributed cache-aside store with optional change-data-capture synchronization, an in-memory data grid that slides between the application and the database, a data integration hub (DIH) that runs on top of multiple databases and creates a unified store for efficient HTAP processing, and any combination of the above. Kulichenko will address the pros and cons of different approaches and how to choose the best option for your use case.



Maximize Apache Ignite Performance by Optimizing Network Components – August 19, 2020 – Stanislav Lukyanov, GridGain Customer Success Team Lead, will introduce the role of the networking layer in distributed systems with Apache Ignite as an example. Attendees will gain practical insights and learn how to maximize the performance and reliability of applications running on distributed systems.



Using Distributed Tracing to Resolve Performance Issues in Apache Ignite – August 26, 2020 – Greg Stachnick, GridGain Director of Product Management, will discuss how to use tracing to debug distributed-system applications. The discussion will include new tracing instrumentation in Apache Ignite 2.9. Based on the OpenCensus/OpenTelemetry standard, this instrumentation enables faster analysis of API performance and identification of bottlenecks. The demo-driven session will show how to enable tracing in Ignite, collect and analyze span data, and debug the various parts of the application lifecycle.

Virtual Meetups

How to Boost and Scale Postgres, Hosted by the Chicago PostgreSQL Group – July 15, 2020 – Valentin Kulichenko, GridGain Solutions Architect, will provide practical solutions for boosting and scaling Postgres, including built-in caching, sharding, and in-memory data grids like Apache Ignite.



Apache Ignite Best Practices for Native Persistence and Data Recovery – July 28, 2020 – Ivan Rakov, Apache Ignite Committer and Team Lead at GridGain R&D, will provide insight into the underlying architecture and best practices for implementing native persistence in production. This session will cover an architectural overview of native persistence and centralized backup and recovery, tips and tricks for configuring and managing persistence, best practices for checkpointing, using the Write-Ahead Log (WAL) and restoring from a failure, and performance tuning recommendations to balance durability and performance, including how to create snapshots under load.

Conferences

In-Memory Computing Summit 2020 Virtual Worldwide Conference – GridGain has announced the Call for Papers for the IMC Summit 2020 virtual worldwide conference, taking place October 28-29, 2020. The virtual format supports ongoing networking and education on in-memory computing topics while keeping attendees safe. The Call for Papers for the virtual conference closes August 28, 2020. Conference tracks include: Architecture/Design – Users and vendors will discuss the latest developments in software and hardware solutions for in-memory computing. Hardware – Hear about the latest developments in memory, server and related-hardware technologies. New Capabilities – Focuses on the latest advancements in in-memory computing architecture and the future direction of the technology. Streaming Data – Users and vendors will discuss the latest developments in streaming data use cases and technology. Tales from the Trenches – In-memory computing technology users will talk about lessons learned implementing in-memory computing solutions.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite®. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and as a digital integration hub for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, UPS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

