National MI Certified as a Great Place to Work for Fifth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH) announced today that it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the fifth year in a row.



Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership, and partners with FORTUNE to produce the annual FORTUNE "100 Best Companies to Work For®” list, as well as lists in several other categories. Only a small percentage of companies that take the company-wide trust index survey receive certification, according to Great Place to Work.

“We are delighted to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year,” said National MI CEO Claudia Merkle. “We believe that our strong company culture is a key differentiator and a huge part of our significant success to date. At National MI, we work as a team to advance the mission of helping more low-down payment borrowers achieve the dream of home ownership.”

More than 90% of National MI employees described the company as a great place to work, compared to 59% at the typical U.S.-based company. In the survey, National MI’s employees gave the company particularly high marks, among others, in the following areas:

Customers rate the service the company delivers as “excellent”

Employees are made to feel welcome when they join the company

Employees are given the equipment and resources they need to do their jobs

National MI celebrates special events

“We always strive to provide our employees with an environment where they can grow both personally and professionally,” said Mary Lee Sharp, National MI’s chief human resources officer. "Each year we use feedback from employees to enhance National MI's programs and policies, which have worked so well to create a great workplace and to keep our retention rates high."

National MI has been voted a great place to work numerous times over the past several years, including:

Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance: 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020

Best Workplaces in the Bay Area: 2017 and 2018

Best Small and Medium Work Places: 2016 and 2017

Best Workplaces for Women: 2016

The Great Place to Work recognition is primarily based on feedback from National MI’s employees. A summary of these ratings can be found on Great Place to Work's website .

