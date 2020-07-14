EXPAND 2 EUROPE

Virtual European Expansion Program presented by Bavarian US Offices

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apply now for the 3rd edition of Expand2Europe: http://expand2europe.org/

This is why:

Germany was just named the “World's best country to invest in” by Site Selection magazine. The country’s latest economic numbers back this up, with German exports up nine percent in May compared to April. The German economy is well-positioned to overcome the current pandemic. As Germany assumes the presidency of the council of the European Union, German chancellor Angela Merkel, together with Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced ambitious plans to build a Europe that is more green, innovative, sustainable, digitized, and competitive.

To help American companies take advantage of Germany’s momentum, the German state of Bavaria’s US Offices are kicking off this August, the third edition of Expand2Europe, a free, no-equity taken, virtual expansion program open to qualifying startups, growth-stage companies and established SMEs. In line with Bavaria’s ambitious High-Tech Agenda, Germany’s economic powerhouse continues to attract the world’s top brains and innovators. Learn more and apply for the expansion program here: http://expand2europe.org/

The Bavarian U.S. Offices for Economic Development, LLC (New York, San Francisco) are the US representative offices of Germany’s largest and wealthiest state, Bavaria (GDP $700B). We offer cost free, confidential assistance to companies considering EU/EMEA and DACH expansion. Bavaria is home to Europe’s 6th largest economy (greater than Norway’s & Portugal’s economies combined) and attracts some of the world’s fastest-growing unicorns and tech giants, e.g. Amazon Web Services, Lyft, ClassPass Dataminr, IBM and Microsoft. Bavaria is a top tech and innovation hub in Europe and is Germany’s leader in mobility, medtech, biotech, digital health, insurtech, and cleantech.

Jan Danisman US Bavarian Offices for Economic Development 1 212-317-0588 newyork@bavaria.org