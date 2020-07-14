Sync.AI Launches Calendar.AI – a Data-powered Smart Calendar to Supercharge Productivity

/EIN News/ -- Available for Android and iOS, Calendar.AI optimizes day-to-day meetings with rich 3rd party insights on who you’re meeting and the companies they work for



App creates more informed meetings, enhances sales initiatives, and boosts productivity by turning your mobile device into an interactive digital meeting assistant

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sync.AI , a suite of robust mobile productivity solutions to optimize everyday work life, announced today the launch of Calendar.AI , a data-powered smart calendar to supercharge productivity. Full free and premium versions are currently available for Android , while iOS remains in beta with an update coming later this summer.

Calendar and Personal Assistant All-in-One

Say goodbye to blind meetings or conference calls where you’re left wondering who your contact is and what you’ve spoken about last, or forgetting follow-up initiatives and leaving deals on the table. Calendar.AI provides rich 3rd party data insights directly into your calendar to give you all the relevant information needed to build meaningful business relationships and close your next big deal. Powerful features include:

Contact Insights: Have a prospect meeting and want to know everything about the person you are meeting with or need more in-depth information to prepare? No worries – Calendar.AI instantly shows you your contact’s work history, education background, social media profiles, and company details, all in one easy-to-read interface. If they aren’t a new contact but it’s been a while since you’ve last spoken, Calendar.AI will also show you previous correspondence so you can pick up where you left off.

Company Intelligence: Want to impress your contact by mentioning their latest company milestone or press clipping? Calendar.AI provides robust company intelligence, including general company information, latest news, funding rounds, key executive profiles, and more.

Smart Scheduling: No more endless emails back-and-forth asking, “What time works for you?”. Calendar.AI’s innovative smart scheduling enables you to set your availability and let your contact select meeting times on their terms with a click of a button and no time wasted.

Personal Meeting Assistant: Can’t find the meeting agenda you were sent? Calendar.AI’s personal meeting assistant will send you all of the latest attachments from previous meetings, private and shared meeting notes, and key action items. Calendar.AI focuses on the admin so you can focus on the meeting. You can also write notes and create action items directly in the app that can be instantly sent to others with no hassle.

Calendar.AI effectively assists users in differentiating between the endless stream of meetings and what key information and action points they need to ensure optimal communications.

Want to see Calendar.AI in action? Watch our short video here .

“We’ve all been in the situation where we were invited to a meeting and would like more in depth information about the meeting organizer and it’s participants. With Calendar.AI there’s no need to dig through your inbox, check multiple LinkedIn profiles, or conduct endless Google searches,” said Ken Vinner, CEO of Sync.AI. “Our rich data intelligence capabilities enable users to quickly pull all the information they need on contacts just minutes before a meeting begins. Our smart assistant and scheduling capabilities make managing your calendar a breeze and will enhance productivity for even the busiest professional. Whether you’re a lawyer in a meeting with a large circle of participants, a freelancer managing multiple daily meetings with new companies, a real estate agent on the go, or an enterprise sales professional closing deals, Calendar.AI can change the way you work, every day.”

Sync.AI is brought to you by the founders of Sync.ME, a world-renowned caller ID and spam blocker with more than 20M global users.

To learn more about Calendar.AI, visit their website or watch this short video . To download Calendar.AI for Android, please click here . To download Calendar.AI for iOS, please click here .

About Sync.AI

Sync.AI is a suite of robust mobile productivity solutions to optimize everyday work life through better use of email, calendar, and calls on mobile devices. Using AI and rich 3rd party data, Sync.AI provides users with powerful insights to better perform every day business tasks, boost sales, and maximize productivity and efficiency. Currently available products include Calendar.AI (Android and iOS), and Calls.AI (Android). Sync.AI is brought to you by the founders of Sync.me, a world-renowned caller ID and spam blocker with more than 20M global users. To learn more about Sync.AI, please visit our website: https://www.sync.ai