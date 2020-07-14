Fillogic Partners with Simon Property Group to Launch Multiple Tech-Enabled Micro Distribution Hubs at Select Properties

Mall-based Logistics Hubs Help Retailers and Parcel Carriers Optimize Asset Utilization

Opportunities for retailers to leverage their stores and inventory as a competitive advantage for order fulfillment continue to grow, and Fillogic is focused on helping them improve service levels, reduce costs, and optimize asset utilization through strategically located, mall-based, tech-enabled distribution hubs. Fillogic is also focused on unlocking efficiencies for logistics providers by aggregating and streamlining the flow of inbound and outbound freight with Fillogic’s on-site staff, logistics infrastructure (Fillogic Hubs), and proprietary technology.

“Physical retail provides distinct advantages in profitability and sales, and increasingly logistics is a competitive differentiator,” said Bill Thayer, Fillogic’s co-founder and co-CEO. “Landlords, retailers, and freight providers have always inhabited the same ecosystem, but until now they have not operated as an integrated network. Fillogic is the mortar that connects bricks to clicks and makes both more profitable.”

The company will be opening Fillogic Hubs at the Livingston Mall and Gloucester Premium Outlets, the latter of which will be their first location at an open air or outlet center. One of these new locations is also Fillogic’s largest hub by square feet.

“We’re excited to be teaming up with Fillogic and expanding the retail supply chain services available at our centers through the addition of two new hubs in New Jersey,” said Andy Hutcherson, SVP of Innovation & Customer Experience at Simon. “From our early implementation of last mile delivery services to providing convenient return locations for our retailers and guests, Simon has been leading the industry in supply chain innovations originating from its centers and Fillogic hubs are the latest example of that.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Simon Property Group as we grow our network of Fillogic Hubs by 300% over the next 12 months,” said Rob Caucci, Fillogic’s co-founder and co-CEO. “The quality of their national property portfolio and their forward-thinking approach to the future of retail made it a no-brainer for us to team up with them in shaping that future together.”

About Fillogic

Fillogic is a NYC-based technology company dedicated to maximizing efficiencies for retailers and freight delivery networks via mall-based micro distribution hubs. The company was co-founded by Bill Thayer, a senior retail and logistics executive with more than 30 years of experience and positions ranging from COO at Loehmann’s to technology consultant for Macy’s, Century21 and more, and Rob Caucci, a serial tech entrepreneur with experience at top companies ranging from Danone to Booz Allen Hamilton, who also co-founded PijonBox, the subscription care package box for college students.

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

