Sompo International Strengthens Renewable Energy Team with Two New Hires

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today two appointments to its Energy Business Unit in London. Mr. Warren Diogo joins as leader of the Renewable Energy team and Mr. Sam Bishop joins as Assistant Vice President, Renewable Energy Underwriter.



Mr. Julian James, Chief Executive Officer, International Insurance at Sompo International, said: “At this critical and challenging time of tremendous change, our ability to provide the best possible service to our business partners and clients is vital. Energy, and renewables in particular, is one class of business where we see tremendous opportunity to expand our business. Prior to COVID-19 this was already a dynamic and developing sector. Now that policymakers are looking to deliver a green recovery from the global pandemic, this will inevitably accelerate the shift to renewable energy.”

Mr. Diogo has two decades of experience in the insurance industry as a risk manager, consultant and underwriter specializing in renewable energy and climate change. He held senior roles at Ascot, Marsh and Pioneer Underwriting prior to joining Sompo International.

Mr. Bishop also joins from Pioneer Underwriting. He has ten years’ experience as an energy underwriter and has worked at Starr Underwriting and HDI Global Specialty.

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries.

For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com .

Contact

Sompo International

Cara Gallagher

SVP, Marketing & Communications

Phone: + 1 917 421 4973

Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com



Luther Pendragon

Will Mutton

Phone: + 44 7827 903973

Email: williammutton@luther.co.uk



