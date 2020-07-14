Devo Awarded $9.5M U.S. Air Force Contract for Next-Generation SIEM Technology

Will serve as central security hub for protection, detection and response across the U.S. Air Force worldwide for enterprise defense

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology, the cloud-native data analytics and security company, announced it received a contract award from the U.S. Air Force for the Enterprise Cyberspace Security & Defense (CS&D) Global Security Information Event Management (SIEM) System. The value of the contract for Devo software and related services is $9.5 million.



Devo was selected as part of the initiative driven by Air Forces Cyber Command (ACC) known as “ 12N12 ,” which is intended to streamline cyber weapon systems tools for the Air Force. Kicked off in July 2019, the goal of 12N12 is to replace, reduce, and consolidate the tools, systems, and applications Air Force operators and analysts employ within the cyberspace security and defense mission area to 12 tools within 12 months.

As its new global SIEM, the Air Force is deploying Devo Security Operations , the first cloud-native security operations solution to combine critical security capabilities together with auto enrichment, threat intelligence community collaboration, a central evidence locker, and a more efficient analyst workflow. This powerful combination will enable the Air Force to transform its security operations centers (SOC) and scale security operator effectiveness. Devo will serve as the central security hub for protection, detection, and response across the U.S. Air Force worldwide for enterprise defense.

“To combat the ever-increasing number and sophistication of threat actors and nation-state hackers, the Air Force sought a true next-generation SIEM solution that would empower it to respond to threats within 18 minutes, 49 seconds, across a complex operating environment that scales to collect and analyze more than a petabyte of data a day, all in real time,” said Julian Waits, general manager, cybersecurity, for Devo. “Devo’s ability to scale, automate cyber operator workflow, and enrich data, combined with its advanced visualization capabilities, will enable the Air Force to meet this target and respond to threats rapidly and decisively. Initial implementation showed Devo Security Operations is expected to reduce in excess of 20,000 human hours of time currently spent by Air Force cyber operators on threat isolation, triage, and investigation processes, freeing analysts to focus on critical threat-hunting and resolution efforts.”

