Debate on revised State Budget Tuesday

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 14 - MPs of National Assembly (Parliament) will discuss and vote for Draft General State Budget (OGE 2020) on Tuesday.,

The Reviewed Budget foresees revenues and expenses estimated at AKz 13.5 billion.

The Draft Law is based on the price of USD 33 per barrel of oil. There is a decrease of about 14.9 percent compared to the initial proposed 2020 budget.

 The 2020 Revised Budget is part of a set of measures adopted by the Government to halt Covid-19 spread.

Approved by the Parliament in December 2019, the Budget included expenses and revenues standing at 15.8 billion kwanzas.

