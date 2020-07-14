Jamf Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf Holding Corp. (“Jamf”), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) of 16,000,000 shares of its common stock. The offering consists of 13,500,000 shares offered by Jamf and 2,500,000 shares to be sold by certain of Jamf’s existing shareholders.The underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy an additional 2,400,000 shares of its common stock from the selling shareholders at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The IPO price is currently expected to be between $17.00 and $19.00 per share. Jamf intends to list shares of its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “JAMF”.



Jamf intends to use the net proceeds received from the IPO to repay all of its outstanding borrowings under its term loan and any associated prepayment penalties and accrued and unpaid interest to the date of repayment, and the remainder is intended to be used for general corporate purposes. Jamf will receive no proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling shareholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities and HSBC are acting as joint book-running managers, and Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Piper Sandler, William Blair, Loop Capital Markets and CastleOak Securities, L.P. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Barclays, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience that users have come to expect to businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies through its software and the largest online community of IT administrators exclusively focused on Apple in the world, Jamf Nation.

