BlueJeans Elevates the Virtual Event Experience and Expands Audience Reach

Market, Produce, and Monetize Events in the Digital-First Era with Integrated Ticketing, Dynamic Promotions and Interactive Video Live Streaming for up to 50,000 Attendees

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueJeans by Verizon today announced new partner integrations and feature enhancements to its BlueJeans Events interactive video live streaming platform to improve attendee recruitment, engage diverse audiences, and seamlessly follow-up post-event. By matching audience expectations for modern, virtual experiences and enabling event managers to more closely simulate on-site customer connections—including the ability to host up to 150 speakers and 50,000 attendees—BlueJeans Events empowers organizations and individuals to deliver multi-purpose digital events at scale.



COVID-19 has reinforced the important role of virtual events beyond being primarily a means for marketers to promote products or extend live events to those unable to attend in person. Over the past three months, BlueJeans saw an 8x increase in Events usage as organizations have outgrown the limitations of traditional webinars and look for safe ways to bring together large groups of people and host customer, partner, and community events. In response to this record-breaking utilization, the latest enhancements to BlueJeans Events make it easier than ever to market and monetize virtual events, reach an ever-growing audience wherever they are, and ensure that attendees with hearing disabilities are able to join and participate.

Enhanced Management for Better Engagement

In the same way business leaders have changed their mindset on working from home, many are now attending and running virtual events with BlueJeans as an interactive alternative to old-school webinars. Everything from commencements to concerts to the world’s largest technology conferences is going virtual due to social distancing measures and COVID-19 concerns. To better support organizations cross-functionally as they transition their events to online, BlueJeans has added additional partner integrations that work seamlessly with BlueJeans Events.

Salesforce: Capture attendee data with hands-free lead tracking for BlueJeans Events and Salesforce. Users can automate their marketing and sales follow-up strategy with integrated data sync for webinar attendees and remove the time-consuming task of cleaning, filtering, and uploading Excel documents by instantly sending all lead data into a Salesforce campaign.

Capture attendee data with hands-free lead tracking for BlueJeans Events and Salesforce. Users can automate their marketing and sales follow-up strategy with integrated data sync for webinar attendees and remove the time-consuming task of cleaning, filtering, and uploading Excel documents by instantly sending all lead data into a Salesforce campaign. Splash: Event organizers can now streamline the event promotions and follow-up process by integrating Splash with BlueJeans Events. Create compelling event invitations and promotion pages, dynamic registration forms, and engaging participant outreach plans to drive attendance for any type of virtual event hosted on BlueJeans. Once integrated with BlueJeans Events, Splash creates highly customizable marketing assets to drive a brand-centric experience for any webinar, virtual conference, or product launch event.

Event organizers can now streamline the event promotions and follow-up process by integrating Splash with BlueJeans Events. Create compelling event invitations and promotion pages, dynamic registration forms, and engaging participant outreach plans to drive attendance for any type of virtual event hosted on BlueJeans. Once integrated with BlueJeans Events, Splash creates highly customizable marketing assets to drive a brand-centric experience for any webinar, virtual conference, or product launch event. TicketSocket: For event monetization, TicketSocket provides a front-end, white-labeled payment and ticketing system that integrates with BlueJeans Events to promote and collect payments with gated access for live streaming.

"The demand for virtual ticketing and streaming events has never been higher,” said Mark Miller, CEO, TicketSocket. “TicketSocket's commitment to global sales efforts is propelled by our partnership with BlueJeans Events for marketing webinars, media events, entertainment, and business exhibitions, and we expect incremental growth and interest to continue through the summer as more venues, vendors, and promoters look for online alternatives to in-person events. Our integration with BlueJeans Events provides a white-labeled, brand-centric option for revenue-driven customers that need flexible paywalls for web-based audiences.”

Going Live with BlueJeans Events

Creating a highly engaging environment for large presenter groups to assemble and deliver compelling presentations—keynotes, rotating speaker sessions, roundtable talks, and multi-format content—on a virtual stage, BlueJeans Events now provides the ability to natively host up to 150 presenters and 50,000 attendees (up from 15,000 attendees previously). This allows users to engage large audiences on any device, OS, or browser to deliver the maximum reach for any and all events, while taking advantage of BlueJeans’ exceptional controls & interactivity features.

Furthermore, BlueJeans Events is launching a seamless integration for YouTube Live, similar to the existing Facebook Live integration, that provides event producers with one-click access to broadcast their BlueJeans Event over YouTube Live for expanded coverage. Additionally, BlueJeans Events is making it easier for event hosts to leverage Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) to stream their BlueJeans Events on additional social media platforms including LinkedIn Live, Microsoft Stream, and Twitter’s Periscope.

Optimizing the Attendee Experience

BlueJeans Events continues to push the boundaries of the online event experience with innovative features that provide open communication for all, while ensuring event hosts and moderators have controls to effectively produce everything from large presentations and roundtables, to concerts and educational events, webinars, training events, executive town halls and more.

Closed captioning: Delivering on our promise to provide large-scale streaming that is accessible for all attendees, BlueJeans Events now includes automated, real-time closed captioning for no additional fee.

Delivering on our promise to provide large-scale streaming that is accessible for all attendees, BlueJeans Events now includes automated, real-time closed captioning for no additional fee. App Share for Chrome: Building on our previous entire-screen share option, presenters and moderators can now select individual desktop applications to share content for an extra layer of privacy and security. This blocks unwanted content or notifications from being seen by the audience.

Building on our previous entire-screen share option, presenters and moderators can now select individual desktop applications to share content for an extra layer of privacy and security. This blocks unwanted content or notifications from being seen by the audience. Attendee Search: Moderators can now quickly search for individual attendees’ names to bring additional control and visibility to event orchestrators.

Resources

Social media platform streaming will be available for customer preview by September. All other features and integrations highlighted above are currently available for BlueJeans Events customers. To stay up to date on the latest features and availability, visit: http://www.bluejeans.com/products/events

BlueJeans Events won a 2020 Future Best of Show Award— Learn more

For additional updates, follow @BlueJeansNet on Twitter

About BlueJeans by Verizon

BlueJeans is the meeting platform for the modern workplace and the first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting. Thousands of companies from growing businesses to Fortune 500 leaders use BlueJeans every day for video, audio and web conferencing meetings and large interactive events, so people can work productively where and how they want. For more information, visit www.bluejeans.com .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Erin Cheever

echeever@bluejeans.com

Lauren Schulz

lauren.schulz@verizon.com



