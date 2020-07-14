Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,121 in the last 365 days.

Former Pershing Managing Director Joins Oyster Consulting

Financial Services consulting firm expands strategic consulting talent

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting announced today that Jim Roth joins the firm as a Managing Director of Oyster Consulting’s Strategic Planning and Execution team. With over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Jim’s extensive knowledge of the clearing and custody space, as well as his ability to provide customized solutions for institutions, broker-dealers and investment advisors will enhance the team’s ability to provide strategic consulting on platform conversions, brokerage operations and planning services for advisors, including new product development.

Prior to joining Oyster, Jim served as a Managing Director at BNY Mellon/Pershing LLC, leading Pershing’s Relationship Management of BNY Mellon’s largest, most strategic clients worldwide. He was also responsible for assisting Pershing’s clients in attracting advisors and advisors in transition.

“Jim’s track record in the Wealth Management industry is second to none.  His professionalism and knowledge have earned him the respect and trust of all who know him.  I am proud to have him on the team and look forwarded to learning from Jim’s successes,” said Pete Bowman, Managing Director of Oyster’s Strategic Planning and Execution team.

“I have had the pleasure of working with the Oyster team in the past and am always impressed with their professionalism and expertise.  I’m excited to assist Oyster Consulting in their growth plans by leveraging my existing relationships and developing new opportunities that are mutually beneficial,” said Roth.

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting provides consulting, outsourcing and software solutions to financial services industry clients. Oyster gives clients innovative tools to understand, automate, optimize and analyze crucial functions. Our seasoned industry leaders help companies plan, manage risk, meet compliance and optimize operations so they can focus on running and growing their business.

CONTACT
Pete Bowman
Managing Director
804.521.6015
pete.bowman@oysterllc.com
www.oysterllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41e23553-d24f-42c2-af54-e39b520ec9b2.

 

Primary Logo

Jim Roth

Jim Roth joins Oyster Consulting as a member of the Strategic Planning and Execution team.

You just read:

Former Pershing Managing Director Joins Oyster Consulting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.