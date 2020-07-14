GBT Tokenize Commenced The qTerm’s Development - Human Vitals Device - Powered by AI

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that its Joint Venture, GBT Tokenize Corp (“GBT/Tokenize”), has started its design and development of qTerm, a human vitals device, powered by AI.



GBT/Tokenize has hired an expert engineering team to perform the project. The qTerm is a device is designed to easily and accurately measures body temperature, blood pressure and heart rate – all with a simple touch of the finger. The qTerm is designed to be the size of a half dollar and we expect that it can be easily attached to a smart phone. qTerm is easy to use in that it is designed to allow for the user to touch and hold the button to activate it. The sensors come to life and instantly measure human's vital signs. If the reading is of concern, the user will receive a timely visual and audio alert. The qTerm can be used as a standalone device or connect it to the user smart phone via Bluetooth to see the user's vitals and even keep a history for your records.

The qTerm’s mobile app will be powered by AI, anonymously collecting the user data in a central, secure database, building a real-time worldwide ‘thermal map’. In case the user approaches or is being approached by a ‘hot person’ just down the street, he/she will get real-time alerts to avoid the risk of exposure. This feature is called Proximity Alert and targeted to alert users about exposure risks.

The device is scheduled to complete its prototyping in September 2020.

As a reminder on April 19, 2020, GBT/Tokenize filed a provisional patent with USPTO for proximity circle. The application has been assigned serial number 63012205. The system includes an AI engine that enables “Safety Circle” per users. The system records users body temperature and we believe can be used to build HOT ZONES database. The system is using the mobile device or its own GPS system to categorize and define regions with people that reported above normal hot body temperature. This is an addition layer of protection to a provisional patent application for the qTerm Device that was filed on March 30, 2020 with the USPTO, which has been assigned serial number 63001564.

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.