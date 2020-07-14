RapidFire Tools Launches Network Detective Microsoft Cloud Assessment Module

New comprehensive module allows MSPs and IT Professionals to improve cloud management, increase security, save time and win new business

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies contend with an ongoing pandemic and move to the cloud in order to more efficiently manage their remote workforces, managed service providers (MSPs) and other IT professionals have grappled with decreased visibility into and control over their now virtual computing environments. With this in mind, RapidFire Tools® , a Kaseya company and leading provider of business-building IT technologies, introduces the Network Detective Microsoft Cloud Assessment Module , the fastest and most comprehensive Microsoft Cloud assessment solution on the market delivering critical visibility and enabling better security and management of the Microsoft Cloud environment, including Microsoft Office 365 and Azure.



Leveraging the world-class data-gathering and reporting technology of RapidFire Tools, the Network Detective Microsoft Cloud Assessment Module documents all the organizations, domains and support services turned on for an Azure Active Directory (AD) environment to generate actionable reports for MSPs and other IT users. It is the first and only automated system that gathers this critical information and creates insightful analysis about Azure AD and Microsoft 365 services and applications.

“Managing cloud environments can become a documentation and support nightmare, as the environments grow and expand by the users and teams who access it. MSPs and IT professionals can easily lose track, and lose control, over the environment, opening the door to misconfigurations that can lead to security incidents,” said Michael Mittel, president and GM, RapidFire Tools. “With our new Network Detective Microsoft Cloud Assessment Module, we are providing a powerful tool that delivers greater visibility and more control over virtual environments to safeguard against security gaps and simultaneously save valuable time.”

Key features and benefits

Similar to RapidFire Tools’ other Network Detective modules , the Microsoft Cloud Assessment Module produces detailed Client Risk and Management Plan Reports, as well as separate assessment reports for each of the core Microsoft 365 applications, such as SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams and Outlook Mail. The automated gathering of all information about the Azure AD and Microsoft 365 environment significantly reduces time spent on documentation and instantly creates meaningful reports that empower technicians to take action.

One of the module’s most innovative features is its ability to create a powerful Microsoft Cloud Security Report that MSPs can use to build an incremental managed cloud security service offering. The module enhances Microsoft Controls and Secure Score, Microsoft’s proprietary security scoring system, with operational and configuration risks. This information enables technicians to improve their overall network security while also providing comparative security benchmarks, measured against similar sized organizations, to evaluate their own performance.

Finally, the Microsoft Cloud Assessment Module helps MSPs win and scope new business by decreasing the mystery surrounding the state of a prospect’s Microsoft Cloud environment. MSPs can limit the headaches associated with maintaining a constantly changing, expanding cloud environment by using the module’s essential reports to help control the flow, privacy and security of the organization’s data.

As Microsoft continues to build out its APIs to allow expanded access into its cloud environment, Network Detective will continue to enhance the Microsoft Cloud Assessment Module and provide MSPs and IT professionals with even more insights through expanded reports.

For more information on the Network Detective Microsoft Cloud Assessment Module visit: https://www.rapidfiretools.com/products/network-detective/microsoft-cloud-assessment/

