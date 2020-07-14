Exterro Announces it is Now a Slack E-Discovery Partner

Exterro’s Slack approved integration enables Slack customers to identify, collect, and review Slack messages and files

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Ore., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, and the Association of Corporate Counsel exclusive Alliance Partner for Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance and E-Discovery, announced today its Slack integration has been approved as a Slack App along with the company’s inclusion in the Slack E-Discovery Partner ecosystem. Exterro’s integration enables Slack and Exterro customers to identify, analyze, collect and review data stored within Slack, significantly reducing the risk of data spoliation for enterprises that utilize the communication platform, as well as decreasing the time and cost to quickly and defensibly get to the facts of a matter.

“Given that Slack is an industry-leading communication solution that has only become more popular during the COVID-19 outbreak, this integration is fully necessary to help enterprises ensure that all organizational data is accounted for,” said Chief Marketing Officer Bill Piwonka. “With this integration, data stored in Slack can be concurrently collected and processed in the Exterro Review module without delays, handoffs, or complex staging procedures that are common in other platforms.”

Exterro’s Slack Integration enables users to perform targeted collections from a specific Slack channel, or any and all channels to which a specific user is associated.

Data collection options include:

All attachments and links that are available in chats, which are automatically grouped to identify parent-child relationships to help ease the review process

Both public and privacy channels, including private conversations between two specific users

Multi-party direct messages, which can be included or excluded based on litigation requirements

Third-party Slack user accounts

Historic data that includes edited and deleted messages

Cross-channel collaborations where users belong to separate organizations and workspaces but also work together in a single channel

Searchable reactions like emojis

“Communication platforms like Slack are indispensable business tools, and accessing all of the data within is paramount to hygienic information governance, internal investigations, e-discovery and data management,” says Tara Jones, Legal Services Manager at Verizon Media (and Exterro user). “The Exterro-Slack integration lets you tackle that right away, ensuring that no data goes uncovered, and there aren’t any surprises to be found later on.”

