Foreign minister pays homage to Amadou Gon Coulibaly

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 14 - Angolan Foreign Affairs minister Téte António Monday paid tribute to the former Prime Minister of Cotê d'Ivoire, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died on Wednesday (8), at the age of 61, Angop has learnt.,

Téte António's tribute is expressed in the condolence book, signed on behalf of the President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, and the Angolan people, stressing deep feelings of grief for the bereaved family and the Ivorian people.

“Our presence here is a demonstration of strong relations between Angola and Cotê d'Ivoire. Angola and Cotê D'Ivoire are sister countries with strong ties of friendship and cooperation ”, said the Angolan top diplomat, after signing the condolence book.

The minister was on Monday morning at the premises of the Embassy of Cotê d'Ivoire.

The minister was accompanied by the director of Africa, Middle East and Regional Organisations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Afonso Evaristo Eduardo, of the Angolan Ambassador to Cotê d'Ivoire André Panzo, as well as the Itinerant Ambassador of Angola, Dombele Mbala Bernardo.

Amadou Gon Coulibaly had a history of heart disease.

He died in an Abidjan clinic, where he had been rushed after he complained of malaise during a Council of Ministers meeting.