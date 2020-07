Luanda, ANGOLA, July 14 - Angolan Head of State João Lourenço congratulated Monday the counterpart of Poland, Andrzej Duda, for being re-elected to another term in the office.,

"Our Governments can engage in building profitable relationships for the benefit of our peoples", said João Lourenço in his congratulatory message.

The Angolan statesman wished President Andrzej Duda success in the performance of the functions for which he was re-elected on Sunday (12).